Bombay Citron Presse Distilled Lemon Gin 70Cl

My favourite Gin. I only add soda as the flavours
My favourite Gin. I only add soda as the flavours are fab and it needs nothing else.
Delicious
Review from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
This drink reminds me of being on holiday sitting at the pool with a beautiful sunset. It tastes if the meditterean and has a lovely lemon scent, I added a slice of lime but have also tried it with a slice of lemon or orange, i will be sharing this with my friends and family and will be buying it in the future.
Gin with a hint of limoncello? Genius!
Review from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
[Product received for free for testing purposes] I'm not generally a gin drinker - for me gin is usually bit too bitter and earthy, but this product is something different. The zesty citron accord compliments the taste and reminds me of limoncello. A must try. I think it would go well with different mixers.
Very good
Review from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
Hmm i didn't expect this gin will be so good. Thank you for choosing me. Really nice gin with tonic, nice dinner with this gin for summer days
Great for hot summer days
Review from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
Amazing taste. Best lemon gin out there lovely taste with lemonade and ice. Not as sweet but almost as strong in flavour. Lovely to have on a summery evening. I must say I'm impressed with the lemon infusion.
Very refreshing
Review from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
This gin was very refreshing we tried it with sparking water favoured and also lemonade The Gin it's self is not a super lemon flavour but still tastes good price wasn't to much with a reasonable price best drank when super cold all in all pretty testy great refresher
Good but not amazing
Review from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
When I saw this I was super excited to try it I love Bombay sapphire gin it's my fav by far but this was such a let down for me. I tried it on it own with tonic and with lemonade, lemonade was by far the best mix for me! But there was just no wow factor really it's just another citrus flavoured gin like any other. Such a shame I will of course drink it but won't purchase in the future unfortunately.
So good
Review from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
Absolutely love this gin, it's very refreshing because of lemon, it makes a perfect drink in summer time. I've tried other flavours from this company, this brand never disappoints
Refreshing
Review from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
I received this gin complementary from influenster for testing purposes. The bottle is a lovely design and the gin itself tastes very refreshing on a hot summers day with ice and lemonade.
Bombay Citron Presse
Review from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
As a dry gin lover. I love this brand, quality product from the quality brand. This is great addition to the Bombay Sapphire gin range. This gin offers all of the complex tastes associated with Bombay Sapphire plus the added taste of freshly squeezed mediterranean lemons. Add sparkling tonic, ice and a twist of lemon and you have a wonderfully fresh summer drink. There are some other alternatives are also available, however they fail to match up to the taste and quality of Bombay Sapphire. A creative, natural expression of original Bombay Dry Gin capturing the bright zest and juice of freshly squeezed Mediterranean lemons. That is just right. This is perfectly balanced with the vibrant juniper notes of classic signature Gin. A real fruits infusion with no added sugar gives a distinct colour and natural flavour. Bombay Citron Pressé is inspired by the gin cocktail - The Tom Collins. A new flavour expression and a celebration of the familiar… with a twist. Highly recommended refreshing twist.