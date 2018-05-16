M&M's Crispy Chocolate More To Share Pouch 213G

1/5 = 42.5 g
Product Description
- Milk chocolate (55%) with a rice centre (16%) in a sugar shell.
- Pack size: 213G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour (9.3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Starch, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Dextrose, Colours (E100, E120, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain: Almond, Hazelnut, Peanut.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 42.6 g
Name and address
Net Contents
213g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 42.6 g (%*)
|Energy
|2033kJ
|866kJ (10%)
|-
|485kcal
|207kcal (10%)
|Total fat
|21g
|8.9g (13%)
|of which saturates
|14g
|6.0g (39%)
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|29g (11%)
|of which sugars
|57g
|24g (27%)
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.8g (4%)
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.14g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 42.6 g
|-
|-
