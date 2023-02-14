Derma Intensive Q10 Plus Retinol Nourishing Hand Cream 75Ml

Safety: For external use only. Use this product only as directed. Avoid contact with the eyes, should this occur, rinse the eye area immediately with clean water. Keep out of reach of children. If a skin irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately.

Application: Apply to hands, gently massaging into skin and nails. Use as often as needed to help nourish dry skin and condition cuticles and nails. Can also be used to soothe dry skin patches on your body.

Natural shea butter Helps reduce visible signs of ageing Relieves, softens & protects against dry hands We values your beauty Cruelty free and vegan

Nourishes, softens & protects against dry hands and helps reduce visible signs of ageing. This lightweight formula is ideal for daily use and helps protect and care for dry chapped skin.

