Derma Intensive Q10 Plus Retinol Nourishing Hand Cream 75Ml

3.7(3)
£1.50

£2.00/100ml

Vegan

Derma Int Q10 + Retinol Nour Hand Cream 75ml
Nourishes, softens & protects against dry hands and helps reduce visible signs of ageing. This lightweight formula is ideal for daily use and helps protect and care for dry chapped skin.
Natural shea butterHelps reduce visible signs of ageingRelieves, softens & protects against dry handsWe values your beautyCruelty free and vegan
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Ceteareth-25, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-6, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Parfum, Stearyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Propylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Ubiquinone, Retinyl Palmitate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, BHT, Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol

Produce of

Made in Bulgaria

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Application: Apply to hands, gently massaging into skin and nails. Use as often as needed to help nourish dry skin and condition cuticles and nails. Can also be used to soothe dry skin patches on your body.

