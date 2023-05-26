We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Creme Of Nature Argan Oil Moisture & Shine Shampoo 354Ml

2.3(3)
£5.50

£1.55/100ml

Certified natural**Infused with certified natural argan oil from Morocco.No sulfates**No petrolatum**No mineral oil**No drying alcohol†**Formulated without adding.†Formulated without adding ethanol.Infused with certified natural argan oil from MoroccoFor exotic shine™ & nourishment moistureThis sulfate-free formula nourishes, hydrates and adds exotic shine, while gently cleansing and detangling.
Argan Oil from MoroccoGently Cleanses, Hydrates & Detangles
Pack size: 354ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, Parfum (Fragrance), Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Polyquaternium-10, Panthenol, Glycerin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Amodimethicone, Glycol Distearate, Glycol Stearate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Mica, Trideceth-3, Trideceth-15, Benzyl Benzoate, Ethylparaben, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Red 4 (CI 14700), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), B00467

Produce of

Made in USA with US and non-US components

Net Contents

354ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply a generous amount to wet hair and massage into lather. Rinse thoroughly and repeat. Follow with Creme of Nature® with Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment.

