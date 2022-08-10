Aveeno Baby Daily Care Hair & Body Wash 250Ml

Soft skin
A AVEENO Customer
I use this on my baby and it smells lovely. Akes his skin so soft and smooth
Best shampoo and conditioner
A AVEENO Customer
I have bought 3 bottles and used all of them, one by one. It smells lovely and like the ingredients list, there are not too many chemicals in it.
Wonderful on baby's skin
A AVEENO Customer
I would recommend Aveeno baby daily care hair and body wash. I use it on my toddler who has dry skin and has a subtle fragrance which is lovely compared to others. The only reason I gave it a 4 out of 5 stars is due to the price. I'd only buy it if it was on offer.
Good product
A AVEENO Customer
Good product but didn't work well with my childrens skin
Just not the same…
A AVEENO Customer
Just not the same… Absolutely loved using this with my first, the smell was delightful and it was a joy. However, the new packaging isn't as aesthetic as before and the change in smell has disappointed me the most. It was always such a lovely 'baby' smell and is now just plain not nice. I will now be searching for an alternative to use sadly… Genuinely a bit gutted, ridiculously!
Nice and gentle
A AVEENO Customer
Nice and gentle for babies skin, light but pleasant scent. Also bubbles up nicely so I squirt some in the bath as I'm running it to make bubbles for my baby. It hasn't caused any dryness or irritation, I would recommend :)
For my 3 kiddies
A AVEENO Customer
Amazing product Like that there is no smell, it doesn't irritate the sensitive kids skin. I use it for my boys 6 and 8 years old daily wash and absolutely happy with it.