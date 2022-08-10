We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aveeno Baby Daily Care Hair & Body Wash 250Ml

4.5(287)Write a review
£6.50
£2.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Formulated with natural oat extract, AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Hair & Body Wash gently cleanses and nourishes your baby's delicate skin from top to toe without leaving it dry. It is designed to preserve baby skin's protective barrier and microbiome.
  • Suitable for newborn and sensitive skin, AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Hair & Body Wash is a mild formulation that can be used daily. It is pH-balanced, tear-free and free from sulphates, soap and dyes.
  • Our new bottle is made with 50 % recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable.
  • At AVEENO® Baby we carefully select high quality oats to preserve their protective, moisturising and soothing properties.
  • Paediatrician & Dermotologist Tested
  • High Quality Oats
  • pH-Balanced- Free from Sulphates, Soap & Dyes - Tear-Free
  • Suitable for newborns
  • Suitable for eczema prone skin
  • For sensitive skin
  • Suitable for Daily Use: This mild formulation can be used daily
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-0001579], Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Polyquaternium-10, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Coconut Acid, Lecithin, Glyceryl Oleate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to baby's wet hair and body. Lather and rinse thoroughly. For a complete routine, use with AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Moisturising Lotion to keep baby skin looking healthy.
  • Suitable for newborn and sensitive skin. It is formulated to minimise the risk of allergies. It is paediatrician tested and cleanses without leaving baby's skin dry.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Santé Beauté France,
  • Campus de Maigremont 27100,
  • Val de Reuil,
  • France.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • www.aveeno.co.uk
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

250ml

Safety information

287 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Soft skin

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I use this on my baby and it smells lovely. Akes his skin so soft and smooth

Best shampoo and conditioner

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I have bought 3 bottles and used all of them, one by one. It smells lovely and like the ingredients list, there are not too many chemicals in it.

Wonderful on baby's skin

4 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I would recommend Aveeno baby daily care hair and body wash. I use it on my toddler who has dry skin and has a subtle fragrance which is lovely compared to others. The only reason I gave it a 4 out of 5 stars is due to the price. I'd only buy it if it was on offer.

Good product

3 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Good product but didn't work well with my childrens skin

Just not the same…

2 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Just not the same… Absolutely loved using this with my first, the smell was delightful and it was a joy. However, the new packaging isn't as aesthetic as before and the change in smell has disappointed me the most. It was always such a lovely 'baby' smell and is now just plain not nice. I will now be searching for an alternative to use sadly… Genuinely a bit gutted, ridiculously!

Nice and gentle

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Nice and gentle for babies skin, light but pleasant scent. Also bubbles up nicely so I squirt some in the bath as I'm running it to make bubbles for my baby. It hasn't caused any dryness or irritation, I would recommend :)

For my 3 kiddies

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Amazing product Like that there is no smell, it doesn't irritate the sensitive kids skin. I use it for my boys 6 and 8 years old daily wash and absolutely happy with it.

1-10 of 287 reviews

