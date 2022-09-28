We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sausage Cassoulet 500G

£6.00
£12.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
2062kJ
496kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
35.0g

high

50%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.2g

high

56%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.0g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
2.00g

high

33%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 921kJ / 222kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pork sausages in a tomato, white wine, bean and smoked bacon sauce topped with a ciabatta style crumb.
  • Full flavoured sausages made from British pork in a rich butter bean cassoulet sauce with smoked Beechwood bacon and white wine, topped with a crisp ciabatta style crumb. DINNER FOR TWO
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pork Sausage (41%) [Pork, Water, Onion, Potato Starch, Red Wine, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Parsley, Pea Fibre, Salt, Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Thyme, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide)], Tomato, White Wine, Water, Butter Beans, Haricot Beans, Smoked Bacon (3.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Onion, Celery, Carrot, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Pork Gelatine, Thyme, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Yeast.

Sausages filled into natural casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (224g**)
Energy921kJ / 222kcal2062kJ / 496kcal
Fat15.6g35.0g
Saturates5.0g11.2g
Carbohydrate9.2g20.7g
Sugars3.1g7.0g
Fibre3.3g7.3g
Protein9.4g21.0g
Salt0.89g2.00g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 500g typically weighs 448g.--
