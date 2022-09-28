Tesco Finest Sausage Cassoulet 500G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 921kJ / 222kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pork sausages in a tomato, white wine, bean and smoked bacon sauce topped with a ciabatta style crumb.
- Full flavoured sausages made from British pork in a rich butter bean cassoulet sauce with smoked Beechwood bacon and white wine, topped with a crisp ciabatta style crumb. DINNER FOR TWO
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pork Sausage (41%) [Pork, Water, Onion, Potato Starch, Red Wine, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Parsley, Pea Fibre, Salt, Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Thyme, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide)], Tomato, White Wine, Water, Butter Beans, Haricot Beans, Smoked Bacon (3.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Onion, Celery, Carrot, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Pork Gelatine, Thyme, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Yeast.
Sausages filled into natural casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (224g**)
|Energy
|921kJ / 222kcal
|2062kJ / 496kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|35.0g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|11.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|20.7g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|7.3g
|Protein
|9.4g
|21.0g
|Salt
|0.89g
|2.00g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 500g typically weighs 448g.
|-
|-
