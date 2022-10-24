We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Moth Negroni 125Ml

5(1)Write a review
Moth Negroni 125Ml
£3.90
£31.20/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • MOTH Negroni 125ml
  • We Are All Butterflies of The Night
  • Mix of Total Happiness
  • Enigmatic and floral. Punchy and bitter. Loves the journey - and slips in your travel bag - to Florence? Perfect at sunset. Or sunrise, if you're happy to talk forever.
  • 1.9 UK Units per can
  • For further health information visit - drinkaware.co.uk
  • drinkaware
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

14.9% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of England

Preparation and Usage

  • Savour Cold

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Moth Drinks Ltd.,
  • Pike's End,
  • London,
  • HA5 2EX.

Return to

  • Moth Drinks Ltd.,
  • Pike's End,
  • London,
  • HA5 2EX.
  • Visit mothdrinks.com

Net Contents

125ml ℮

View all Ready to Drink Premixed Spirits & Cocktails

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect for a date night

5 stars

My husband loves a Negroni but we don't often bother making them at home - until now! This is perfect for a date night so you can spend more time actually with each other and leave the cocktail making to MOTH.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here