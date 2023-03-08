We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Olay Vitamin C & Aha Brightening Day Serum 40Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Olay Vitamin C & Aha Brightening Day Serum 40Ml
£38.00
£95.00/100ml

Product Description

  • OLAY VIT C & AHA BRIGHTENING DAY SERUM 40ML
  • Dull skin? Brighten up, babe! Our Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + AHA 24 face serum delivers clearly brighter skin in just 1 day & visibly more even skin tone and texture in 14 days. And we didn’t stop there - the Vitamine C serum also hydrates skin instantly for 24 hours! What’s not to love about bright skin and even skin tone? Citrus-scented, silky, and lightweight, our serum formula melts into your skin without blocking the pores. Our formula, with powerful ingredients like Vitamin C, AHA and Niacinamide can reduce dull skin, like dead skin cells, and improve the look of uneven tone, to let your inner radiance come through. Use our Olay's brightening Vitamin C face serum both morning & night, followed by a good SPF in the daytime to protect your newfound glow. This serum is dermatologist-tested and made without dyes. It’s only the best for you, you brilliant thing.
  • Day serum with Vitamin C, AHA & Niacinamide
  • Clearly brighter skin in 1 day & more even skin tone in 14 days
  • Penetrates up to 10 layers deep into skin’s surface for optimal efficacy
  • Our citrus-scented, lightweight Vitamin C serum melts into the skin, does not clog pores
  • Instant 24H hydration
  • Dermatologist tested, this brightening Vitamin C serum is designed without synthetic dyes
  • Pack size: 40ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Niacinamide, Lactic Acid, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Panthenol, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Trehalose, PEG-11 Methyl Ether Dimethicone, Sodium Lactate, PEG-100 Stearate, T-Butyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Citronellol

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth evenly over cleansed face and neck both morning and night. Use SPF in the daytime to protect your radiant skin. CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse eyes with water. If skin irritation develops, discontinue use. Sunburn Alert: This product contains alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your sensitivity to the sun. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse eyes with water. If skin irritation develops, discontinue use. Sunburn Alert: This product contains alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your sensitivity to the sun. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UKWeybridgeSurreyKT13 0XPUnited Kingdom

Net Contents

40ml ℮

Safety information



3609 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Amazing im really...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

Amazing im really impress with the product. Definitely 10 of 10 Must have in tge bag. Makes the skin so soft and Moisturising

Great product loved it...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

Great product loved it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

very good product, non...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

very good product, non greasy and smells nice. also you notice after a few use

Brilliant product...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

Brilliant product very happy with its outcomes would recommend

Best serum ever. I use...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

Best serum ever. I use the serum over month and really saw the difference, love it.

everybody know vit C...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

everybody know vit C is for our skin look younger, this serum is amazing

quick easy very fast...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

quick easy very fast to use and does not leave any rashes or marks

This is a really nice...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

This is a really nice serum, leaves your skin feeling really good

I have no idea why I...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

Skdjdifidnejwjwjwjsjsj...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

1-10 of 3609 reviews

