Clubcard Price

Oreo Twists Vanilla & Raspberry Flavoured Biscuit 157G

2.8(5)Write a review
£1.00
£0.64/100g

Per Oreo (14.2 g) contains

Energy
294kJ
70kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

-

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

-

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2067 kJ

Product Description

  • Cocoa sandwich biscuits with a vanilla flavour and raspberry flavour filling (45 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • We make our cookies with cocoa, sourced through the Cocoa Life sustainability program.
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 157G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 3.3 %, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Beet Juice Concentrate, Salt, Red Radish Concentrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 pack contains 11 biscuits. 1 biscuit=14.2g

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Visit us at www.oreo.co.uk
  • We would love to hear from you on
  • 0800 783 7106 (UK only)

Net Contents

157g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 biscuit (14.2g)%* / 1 biscuit (14.2 g)
Energy2067 kJ294 kJ
-493 kcal70 kcal3 %
Fat22 g3.2 g5 %
of which Saturates7.3 g1.0 g5 %
Carbohydrate67 g9.6 g4 %
of which Sugars43 g6.1 g7 %
Fibre2.1 g0.3 g-
Protein4.2 g0.6 g1 %
Salt0.58 g0.08 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 pack contains 11 biscuits. 1 biscuit=14.2g---
insanely sweet and get sickly quick

1 stars

insanely sweet and get sickly quick

Nice but very sweet

3 stars

These smell delicious & taste lovely but extremely sweet. And thats coming from someone with a very sweet tooth. I couldn't eat more than a couple at a time without sweetness overload.

Sweetness overload

3 stars

These new biscuits are extremely sweet! But it’s always good to try new things.

Raspberry is very overwhelming

2 stars

I might like these more if it was raspberry on its own but pairing it with vanilla really does it no favours. The raspberry is so overwhelming, both in taste and smell, that I couldn’t properly taste any other part of the biscuit. I will not bother to purchase these again

Refreshing sugar snack

5 stars

I don't like Oreo biscuits but these where Delicious fresh tasty and ideal for a quick sugar snack... You can definitely taste the raspberry Mmmmmm 😋

