Oreo Twists Vanilla & Raspberry Flavoured Biscuit 157G

insanely sweet and get sickly quick
Nice but very sweet
These smell delicious & taste lovely but extremely sweet. And thats coming from someone with a very sweet tooth. I couldn't eat more than a couple at a time without sweetness overload.
Sweetness overload
These new biscuits are extremely sweet! But it’s always good to try new things.
Raspberry is very overwhelming
I might like these more if it was raspberry on its own but pairing it with vanilla really does it no favours. The raspberry is so overwhelming, both in taste and smell, that I couldn’t properly taste any other part of the biscuit. I will not bother to purchase these again
Refreshing sugar snack
I don't like Oreo biscuits but these where Delicious fresh tasty and ideal for a quick sugar snack... You can definitely taste the raspberry Mmmmmm 😋