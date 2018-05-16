We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Disaronno Originale 1 Litre

No ratings yetWrite a review
Disaronno Originale 1 Litre
£25.00
£25.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Disaronno Originale 1 Litre
  • For great cocktail ideas, visit: www.disaronno.com
  • Disaronno captures the senses with its amber colour, rich aroma and incomparable taste which has made it the world's favourite Italian liqueur.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Disaronno captures the senses with its amber colour, rich aroma and incomparable taste which has made it the world's favourite Italian liqueur

ABV

28% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect on its own or over ice, Disaronno is also great to mix with. Try it with your favourite fruit juice (such as orange or cranberry), with cola or in a stylish cocktail.

Name and address

  • Produced bottled by:
  • Illva Saronno S.p.A.,
  • Italy.

Distributor address

  • Disaronno International UK Limited,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • Essex,
  • CM22 6PU.

Return to

  • Disaronno International UK Limited,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • Essex,
  • CM22 6PU.

Net Contents

1l ℮

View all Tequila, Liqueurs & Aperitifs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here