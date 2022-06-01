The City Kitchen Korean Bbq Sauce 150G

Really nice
So full of flavour, and doesn't dilute down like the Tesco ones. Lovely.
low
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 523kJ / 124kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Apple (10%), Treacle, Tomato, Rice Vinegar, Spring Onion, Soy Sauce (2.5%)[Water, Salt, Colour (Caramel), Sugar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol], Red Pepper, Fermented Red Jalapeño Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Fire-Roasted Red Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rice, Yeast Extract Powder, Alcohol, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Soya Bean.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 1 min 30 secs/900W 1 min 30 secs
Empty contents into a microwaveable bowl, cover loosely and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Stir Fry
Instructions: WOK 1 min Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix. Stir fry for 1 minute.
2 Servings
Pouch. Don't Recycle
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|523kJ / 124kcal
|392kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24.5g
|18.4g
|Sugars
|19.9g
|14.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.08g
|0.81g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
So full of flavour, and doesn't dilute down like the Tesco ones. Lovely.