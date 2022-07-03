Mul/Rce Strawberry & Original Low Fat Dessert 6X170g

Great taste but more variety please.
Great tasting, good value & healthy. Would be better if they had more varieties in one 6 multi- pack, i.e 3 x flavours, 2 of each or even 6 different flavours! All Muller rice are tasty but especially love the vanilla custard one!
I put it in the microwave to heat it up because I
I put it in the microwave to heat it up because I love ❤️ warm rice l also ❤️ cold rice l would recomend these to everyone .
Absolutely love this yogurt dont know how this dis
Absolutely love this yogurt dont know how this disappeared
highly recommend
highly recommend
very tasty
very tasty
Its a hit and a miss..
Inconsistence quality, many last few orders some of the deserts were very runny [watery] , instead of the usual 'creamy' thickness, which of course was off putting and I haven't ordered them for a couple of months now, not sure if the quality control improved at present.. but may give them another try if they are on sale.
Very delicate and creamy. It tastes enjoyable.
Very delicate and creamy. It tastes enjoyable.