Mul/Rce Strawberry & Original Low Fat Dessert 6X170g

4.7(7)Write a review
Mul/Rce Strawberry & Original Low Fat Dessert 6X170g
£ 3.50
£0.34/100g

New

Product Description

  • 3 x Creamy dairy rice with strawberry 3 x Creamy dairy rice
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Official Rice Pudding as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics & Athletics Ireland.
  • Müller Rice gives you the power to get the most out of your day. Delicious creamy rice paired with delicious real fruit or indulgent, confectionary flavours such as Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut make for a delicious Rice pudding dessert. A delicious and low fat way to bridge your hunger gap, anytime, anywhere. Muller Rice Pudding can be eaten cold or heated up in the pot!
  • Müller is a registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • Delicious & creamy
  • Low Fat
  • Source of Calcium
  • Pack size: 1020G
  • Low Fat
  • Source of Calcium

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use by see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Retain outer packaging for product information.
  • Can Be Eaten Hot or Cold

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 170g ℮

  • Delicious & creamy
  • Low Fat
  • Source of Calcium
  • Strawberry x3
  • Original x3

Information

Ingredients

Buttermilk, Water, Sugar, Rice (7%), Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Strawberries (5%), Cream (Milk) (4%), Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Salt, Flavourings, Colouring Food: Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Colour: Carmines

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated.Use by see top of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy446kJ (106kcal)
Fat2.0g
of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate19.0g
of which sugars13.0g
Protein2.9g
Salt0.19g
Calcium71mg (15% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

  • Delicious & creamy
  • Low Fat
  • Source of Calcium
  • Strawberry x3
  • Original x3

Information

Ingredients

Buttermilk, Water, Rice (8%), Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (5%), Skimmed Milk, Egg, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Salt, Dextrose, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated.Use by see top of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy424kJ (100kcal)
Fat2.4g
of which saturates1.4g
Carbohydrate16.4g
of which sugars10.4g
Protein3.3g
Salt0.22g
Calcium77mg (16% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great taste but more variety please.

5 stars

Great tasting, good value & healthy. Would be better if they had more varieties in one 6 multi- pack, i.e 3 x flavours, 2 of each or even 6 different flavours! All Muller rice are tasty but especially love the vanilla custard one!

I put it in the microwave to heat it up because I

5 stars

I put it in the microwave to heat it up because I love ❤️ warm rice l also ❤️ cold rice l would recomend these to everyone .

Absolutely love this yogurt dont know how this dis

5 stars

Absolutely love this yogurt dont know how this disappeared

highly recommend

5 stars

highly recommend

very tasty

5 stars

very tasty

Its a hit and a miss..

3 stars

Inconsistence quality, many last few orders some of the deserts were very runny [watery] , instead of the usual 'creamy' thickness, which of course was off putting and I haven't ordered them for a couple of months now, not sure if the quality control improved at present.. but may give them another try if they are on sale.

Very delicate and creamy. It tastes enjoyable.

5 stars

Very delicate and creamy. It tastes enjoyable.

