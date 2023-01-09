Aussie Deep Moisture Hair Mask 450Ml

Aussie Deep Mstur Hair Mask 450ml

Dry and damaged hair? In need of a major moistness boost? Time to show it some deep-deeep love! A sumptuous scoop of this vegan and cruelty free(props) Aussie hair mask will rehydrate, nourish and deeply condition dry, thirsty, brittle hair crying out for TLC. And when we say DEEEP we mean it. With a ‘beaut’ of a blend of Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil and Macadamia Nut Oil, this hair repair treatment is just the thirst-quencher for seriously dry, thick and curly hair. Hair will be left feeling silky soft and happily hydrated for up to 3 days. What’s not to love?

MIRACLE HAIR MASK: gives dry, thirsty and curly hair types an intensive hydration boost INFUSED WITH BONZA OIL BLEND: With Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil and Macadamia Nut Oil PROUDLY CRUELTY-FREE AND VEGAN: formula free from animal-derived ingredients ICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divine 93% NATURAL INGREDIENTS: Made with 93% ingredients of natural origin

Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

: Aqua, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Citric Acid, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Coumarin, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil

Net Contents

450ml ℮

Preparation and Usage