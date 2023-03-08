We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Olay Regenrist Vitamin C & Aha 24 Day Gel Cream 50Ml

4.7(12897)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Regenrist Vitamin C & Aha 24 Day Gel Cream 50Ml
£38.00
£76.00/100ml

Product Description

  • OLAY REGENRIST VIT C & AHA 24 DAY GEL CRM 50ML
  • Dull skin? Brighten up, babe! Our Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + AHA 24 face face cream delivers clearly brighter skin in just 1 day & visibly more even skin tone and texture in 14 days. And we didn’t stop there - the Vitamine C moisturiser also hydrates skin instantly for 24 hours! What’s not to love about bright skin and even skin tone? Citrus-scented, silky, and lightweight, our face cream formula blends into your skin without any sticky or greasy residue. Our formula, with powerful ingredients like Vitamin C, AHA and Niacinamide can reduce dull skin, like dead skin cells, and improve the look of uneven tone, to let your inner radiance come through. Use our our Vitamin C + AHA24 day gel cream both morning & night, followed by a good SPF in the daytime to protect your newfound glow. This face cream is dermatologist-tested and made without dyes. It’s only the best for you, you brilliant thing.
  • Day moisturiser with Vitamin C, AHA & Niacinamide
  • Clearly brighter skin in 1 day & more even skin tone in 14 days
  • Penetrates up to 10 layers deep into skin’s surface for optimal efficacy
  • Our citrus-scented, lightweight Vitamin C face cream melts into the skin, does not clog pores
  • Instant 24H hydration
  • Dermatologist tested, this Vitamin C glow boosting moisturiser is designed without synthetic dyes
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Niacinamide, Dimethicone, Lactic Acid, Isopropyl Isostearate, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Stearyl Alcohol, Panthenol, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Trehalose, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Sodium Lactate, PEG-100 Stearate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Citronellol

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth evenly over cleansed face and neck both morning and night. Use SPF in the daytime to protect your radiant skin. CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse eyes with water. If skin irritation develops, discontinue use. Sunburn Alert: This product contains alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your sensitivity to the sun. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse eyes with water. If skin irritation develops, discontinue use. Sunburn Alert: This product contains alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your sensitivity to the sun. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UKWeybridgeSurreyKT13 0XPUnited Kingdom

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
  2. Environmentally damaging
  3. Irritant
  4. Explosive
  5. Flammable
  6. Oxidizing agent
  7. Compressed gas
  8. Health hazard
  9. Toxic

WARNING Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse eyes with water. If skin irritation develops, discontinue use. Sunburn Alert: This product contains alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your sensitivity to the sun. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.

12897 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Olay hyaluronic cream

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

This is a good cream, very absorbent without being clogging. I noticed my skin was smooth without any residue. I will definitely buy this again.

the olay hyaluronic...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

the olay hyaluronic vitamin b5 eye gel cream 15ml is great for your eyes to make them stand out and healthy

probably not the best...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

probably not the best price for the item but I think its worth a try

the skin under my eyes...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

the skin under my eyes looks less puffy and thee lines seem less defined and noticeable highly recommend

this is very nic3 for...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

this is very nic3 for eyes does not leave sticky after do stary to flake off

Absolutely love olay...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

Absolutely love olay Hyaluronic Vitamin b5 eye gel cream 15ml

Excellent product! I...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

Excellent product! I am very happy with how it answered my needs.

Makes under eye area...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

Makes under eye area brighter and smoothed out, really nice fragrance

this is a great...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

this is a great product. it keeps your skin moisturise and smoother.

monfondindjndindindind...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

