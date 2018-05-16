Newman's Own Smoky Onion Mayonnaise 280Ml

Product Description
- Mayonnaise with Onion and Smoked Salt
- This product is made under license from Newman's Own Foundation which continues Paul Newman's commitment to use 100% of royalties and after-tax profits that it receives from this product for charitable purposes.
- Including UK charities such as Over the Wall a seriousfun camp
- All Profits to Charity!
- Pack size: 280ML
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil (50%), Water, Onion (8%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Smoked Salt, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Coarse Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep in the fridge & use within 4 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK with ingredients sourced from more than one country
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well.
Name and address
- Produced exclusively for:
- Newman's Own Inc.,
- PO Box 5,
- Greenham,
- Berkshire,
- RG19 6HA,
Return to
- Newman's Own Inc.,
- PO Box 5,
- Greenham,
- Berkshire,
- RG19 6HA,
- UK.
- Stafford Lynch,
- 101 Northwest Business Park,
- Ballycoolin,
- Blanchardstown,
- Dublin 15.
- Consumer Care: +44 1635 592655
Net Contents
280ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|1871 kj / 453 kcal
|Fat
|43.6 g
|- of which saturates
|3.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9 g
|- of which sugars
|11.8 g
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|Protein
|0.9 g
|Salt
|1.24 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.