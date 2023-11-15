L'oreal Elvive Full Restore 5 Conditioner 300ml

L'Oreal Elvive Total Restore Cond 300ml
- Even more concentrated with Pro-Keratin and enriched with Ceramide, a replica of hair's natural cement- Formula restores smoothness to the hair fibre, leaving it soft to the touch with a healthy looking shineThe science of weak, limp, damaged hair Daily wear and tear can break up the hair's surface and weaken the fibre. Hair becomes weak, looking limp and lifeless, dull and straw-like. The secret to hair Mojo 5 problems, 1 solution 1 Reinforcing Enriched with Pro-Keratin, the conditioning formula reinforces each hair fibre to give it strength to resist daily wear and tear. 2 Re-surfacing Enriched with Ceramide, a replica of hair's natural cement, the formula restores smoothness to the hair fibre, leaving it soft to the touch with a healthy looking shine. Proven results 1 Strength* 2 Density 3 Vitality 4 Shine 5 Silkiness Detangles instantly, without leaving residue *Lab test shampoo + conditioner vs. classic shampoo. Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1
Repairing conditioner for damaged hairAdvanced formula that reinforces weak, limp and damaged hair
Pack size: 300ML
Ingredients
1184638, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Arginine, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Trisodium HEDTA, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Dimethicone, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Tartaric Acid, Serine, Cetyl Esters, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C242496/1)
Net Contents
300ml
Preparation and Usage
Work through the lengths of your hair, right to the tips, and then rinse. For best results use after Full Restore 5 Shampoo and for even more nourishment, try Full Restore 5 Mask