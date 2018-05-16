We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Caramilk Chocolate Bars 4 X 28G

image 1 of Cadbury Caramilk Chocolate Bars 4 X 28G

£1.25
£1.12/100g

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2273 kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate with caramelised milk powder (7 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Thanks to Cocoa Life we are helping farms to protect the forests around them
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • 151 Calories Per Bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 112G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Caramelised Milk Powder [Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter, Natural Flavouring], Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Solids, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4 bars per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

4 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (28 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2273 kJ633 kJ8400 kJ /
-544 kcal151 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g8.5 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g5.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate63 g18 g260 g
of which Sugars63 g17 g90 g
Fibre0 g0 g-
Protein4.2 g1.2 g50 g
Salt0.30 g0.08 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
