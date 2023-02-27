We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Casa Mana Cabernet Sauvignon 187Ml

£1.60
£6.42/75cl

Per 187ml glass

Energy
541kJ
130kcal
7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 289kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Spanish Cabernet Sauvignon. Red Wine. Product of Spain.
  • Casa Maña Cabernet Sauvignon is a smooth medium bodied red wine full of juicy red berry flavours.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 187ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Felix Solis S.L.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Carlos Villarraso

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Strict controls on ripening are respected in order to obtain a well-balanced wine with just the right levels of sweetness and acidity. The wine undergoes a period of cold maceration that usually lasts for 2 or 3 days. Fermentation takes place at a controlled temperature in stainless steel tanks that never rises above 24°C.

History

  • The Solís family has a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.

Regional Information

  • The area of Castilla-La Mancha, located in the central plateau of the Iberian Peninsula, is the world's largest vineyard. Varietal wines are made with one type of grape. Airen and Tempranillo are the most characteristic grapes from this area, while other non-native grape varieties sucha as Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot, Viura, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay have excellent results due to the climate and terrain in this region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Bottled in Spain, Wine of Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

187ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 187ml glass
Energy289kJ / 70kcal541kJ / 130kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
As an occasional red wine drinker I found this per

5 stars

As an occasional red wine drinker I found this perfect. Rich in the deep taste that marks Cabernet Sauvignon and just enough for that one shot with a meal or a simple treat.

Value for money

4 stars

It was bought on the 4 for the price of 3 offer and was a bargain. It is quiet drinkable and would buy again

Lovely little bottle, enjoyed the wine but now dis

4 stars

Lovely little bottle, enjoyed the wine but now disappointed that the last 2 orders it's either out of stock or unavailable, being on a tight budget that price helped, hope uts back in stock soon

PACKAGING DIFFERENT - BUT WINE FINE

5 stars

Nothing wrong with this wine but just be aware comes in plastic bottle not glass!

Excellent

5 stars

Great for beef stew!

