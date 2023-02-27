Casa Mana Cabernet Sauvignon 187Ml

As an occasional red wine drinker I found this per
As an occasional red wine drinker I found this perfect. Rich in the deep taste that marks Cabernet Sauvignon and just enough for that one shot with a meal or a simple treat.
Value for money
It was bought on the 4 for the price of 3 offer and was a bargain. It is quiet drinkable and would buy again
Lovely little bottle, enjoyed the wine but now dis
Lovely little bottle, enjoyed the wine but now disappointed that the last 2 orders it's either out of stock or unavailable, being on a tight budget that price helped, hope uts back in stock soon
PACKAGING DIFFERENT - BUT WINE FINE
Nothing wrong with this wine but just be aware comes in plastic bottle not glass!
Excellent
Great for beef stew!