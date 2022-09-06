We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Reduced Fat & Salt 10 Smoked Bacon Medallions 300G

£3.60
£12.00/kg

2 typical medallions

Energy
306kJ
73kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.87g

high

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 849kJ / 202kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked bacon medallions with added water.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Tesco Expertly Selected for Freshness & Quality. Gently wood smoked for a deep and intense flavour.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (88%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Important. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS Medium 4-6 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical medallions (36g**)
Energy849kJ / 202kcal306kJ / 73kcal
Fat6.7g2.4g
Saturates2.7g1.0g
Carbohydrate0.2g<0.1g
Sugars0.2g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein35.0g12.6g
Salt2.43g0.87g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 180g.--
50% less fat and 25% less salt than Tesco Smoked Rindless Back Bacon Rashers--
When cooked according to instructions.--
View all Fresh Bacon & Gammon

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Good quality. Very lean and tasty.

5 stars

