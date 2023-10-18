We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Creightons Salicylic Acid Clay Cleanser 125Ml

Creightons Salicylic Acid Clay Cleanser 125Ml

Low Everyday Price

£2.00

£1.60/100ml

Creightons Salicylic Acid Clay Clnsr 125ml
A combination of Kaolin Clay, Salicylic and Lactic acid work together to help absorb excess oil and maintain healthier, clearer looking skin every day.Salicylic Acid (BHA] known to exfoliate skin, targeting blemishesLactic Acid (AHA] known to gently remove dead skin cellsKaolin clay known to absorb excess oil
Recycling Info: Recycle - Tube
Salicylic acid + lactic acid with white clayDeeply cleanse and purify for healthier looking skinDermatologically tested
Pack size: 125ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, Kaolin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Bentonite, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Salicylic Acid, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Lactic Acid, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Alcohol, Cimicifuga Racemosa Root Extract, Trisodium EDTA, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide)

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Gently apply to dry skin with fingertips. Add water and massage in circular motions until a creamy lather forms. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

