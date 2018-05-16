We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Lasagne 380G

Quorn Lasagne 380G
£3.50
£9.22/kg

Per Cooked Pack (351g)

Energy
1597kJ
379kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
13g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

low

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

low

15%of the reference intake
Salt
1.5g

medium

26%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 455kJ/108kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta sheets, layered with meat free mince, made with mycoprotein, in a tomato & herb sauce, topped with a béchamel sauce.
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
  • To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • Deliciously meat free
  • Source of Protein
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 380G
  • Source of Protein
  • Low in Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Onion, Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg), Tomato Passata, Meat Free Mince (8%) (Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Pea Fibre, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate; Gluten Free Roasted Barley Malt Extract), Red Wine, Tomato Carrot, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Salt, Sundried Tomatoes, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Leek, Basil, Dried Oregano, Ground Black Pepper, Ground White Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Dried Garlic, Dried Bay Leaf, Ground Nutmeg, Tomato Purėe, Rosemary, Parsley, White Pepper, Bay Leaf, *7% of final product

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 24 hours.Can be frozen on day of purchase. Do not refreeze once thawed. Defrost thoroughly before cooking.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 5 Min 30 Sec
Pierce film and cook at 800W. Allow to stand for 1 minute.
This container may soften slightly when hot.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove sleeve. For best result Oven cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving

Oven cook
Instructions: 30 Min
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Remove film.
Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf.
Allow to stand for 2 minutes.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk
  • or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as microwaved) Per 100g(as microwaved) Per Cooked Pack
Energy455kJ/108kcal1597kJ/379kcal
Fat3.6g13g
of which saturates1.1g3.9g
Carbohydrate13g46g
of which sugars4.0g14g
Fibre2.2g7.7g
Protein4.9g17g
Salt0.44g1.5g
Serves 1--
