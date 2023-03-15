We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Pantene Pro-V Shampoo Hydrating Glow Quenching 400Ml
image 1 of Pantene Pro-V Shampoo Hydrating Glow Quenching 400Mlimage 2 of Pantene Pro-V Shampoo Hydrating Glow Quenching 400Mlimage 3 of Pantene Pro-V Shampoo Hydrating Glow Quenching 400Mlimage 4 of Pantene Pro-V Shampoo Hydrating Glow Quenching 400Ml

Pantene Pro-V Shampoo Hydrating Glow Quenching 400Ml

4.6(3488)
Write a review

£6.00

£1.50/100ml

Pantene Pro-V S/poo Hydra Glow Quenching 400ml
INTRODUCING PANTENE PRO-V MIRACLES, OUR HIGHLY NUTRITIOUS PRO-V BLENDS FOR HAIR THAT NEEDS A MIRACLE!This quenching shampoo gives a hair treatment that transforms even the most dehydrated dry hair into glowing hair. The deep-hydrating formula with Biotin, Pro-Vitamin B5 and Baobab Essence gives a lightweight and healthy glow, transforming hair that is chronically dry.Made with 100% recycled plastic.
FOR THIRSTY DRY HAIR: Quenching shampoo that deeply hydrates the hairLET IT GLOW, LET IT GLOW! Gives a lightweight and healthy glow, transforming hair that is chronically dryA NOURISHING BLEND:Tailored formula with biotin, baobab essence and pro-vitamin B5THE EXPERTS AGREE: Tested & approved by the Swiss Vitamin InstituteCARE FOR YOUR HAIR AND THE PLANET: made with 100% recycled plastic
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Limonene, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Adansonia Digitata Seed Oil, Biotin

Net Contents

400 ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse. For best results, use with Pantene Hydra Glow collection. Suitable for everyday use.

View all Dry & Damage Hair Repair Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here