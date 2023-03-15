Pantene Pro-V Shampoo Hydrating Glow Quenching 400Ml

Pantene Pro-V S/poo Hydra Glow Quenching 400ml

INTRODUCING PANTENE PRO-V MIRACLES, OUR HIGHLY NUTRITIOUS PRO-V BLENDS FOR HAIR THAT NEEDS A MIRACLE! This quenching shampoo gives a hair treatment that transforms even the most dehydrated dry hair into glowing hair. The deep-hydrating formula with Biotin, Pro-Vitamin B5 and Baobab Essence gives a lightweight and healthy glow, transforming hair that is chronically dry. Made with 100% recycled plastic.

FOR THIRSTY DRY HAIR: Quenching shampoo that deeply hydrates the hair LET IT GLOW, LET IT GLOW! Gives a lightweight and healthy glow, transforming hair that is chronically dry A NOURISHING BLEND: Tailored formula with biotin, baobab essence and pro-vitamin B5 THE EXPERTS AGREE: Tested & approved by the Swiss Vitamin Institute CARE FOR YOUR HAIR AND THE PLANET: made with 100% recycled plastic

Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Limonene, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Adansonia Digitata Seed Oil, Biotin

400 ℮

