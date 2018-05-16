Free Gluten Free Pizza Base Mix 350G

Product Description
- Gluten Free Pizza Base Mix
- Makes 2 thin & crispy pizzas or 1 large deep pan pizza. Make them vegan with our recipe swaps.
- When you long for a pizza but cannot eat gluten, it can feel as though the whole world is against you. We tried and tested lots of ingredients until we developed this Pizza Base Mix which we all fell in love with. Now it's easy to make thin and crispy or deep pan pizza everyone can eat!
- You can use any type of oil in our recipes and gently re-heat any leftovers in the oven.
- Clare
- Founder, FREEE
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-144, CUK-G-017
- Quick & Easy
- Source of fibre
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Kosher - KLBD - Parve
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Chickpea Flour, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Dried Rice Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from sunlight.
Produce of
Made in the UK with EU & Non-EU Rice
Warnings
- Always cook flour before consumption.
Name and address
- Doves Farm Foods Ltd.,
- Salisbury Road,
- Hungerford,
- RG17 0RF,
- UK.
- Via Giuseppina 124,
Return to
- Doves Farm Foods Ltd.,
- Salisbury Road,
- Hungerford,
- RG17 0RF,
- UK.
- freee-foods.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1479kJ
|-
|349kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|73g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|Protein
|7.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
Safety information
Always cook flour before consumption.
