Quorn Sweet Chilli Mini Fillets 138G

Quorn Sweet Chilli Mini Fillets 138G
£ 2.50
£1.82/100g
Per 1/2 Pack

Energy
358kJ
85kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 518kJ/123kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan savoury flavour mini fillets, made with mycoprotein, in a sweet chilli marinade
  • Sustainable Nutrition
  • Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein is footprinted by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • High in Protein and Fibre
  • Ready to Eat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 138G
  • High in Protein
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (80%), Wheat Gluten, Faba Bean Protein Isolate, Wheat Fibre, Water, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Potato Protein, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Reduced Sodium Sea Salt, Ginger, Tomato Powder, Maize Starch, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli Flakes, Onion Granules, Coriander Leaf, Acid: Citric Acid, Cayenne Chilli, Flavouring, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Lemongrass Oil

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch
  • https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

138g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/2 Pack
Energy518kJ/123kcal385kJ/85kcal
Fat2.0g1.4g
of which saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate7.3g5.0g
of which sugars2.7g1.9g
Fibre7.3g5.0g
Protein15g11g
Salt0.70g0.48g
Serves 2--

Safety information

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

Delicious in a sandwich , best chicken alternative

5 stars

