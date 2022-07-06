Quorn Sweet Chilli Mini Fillets 138G

Delicious in a sandwich , best chicken alternative
Typical values per 100g: Energy 518kJ/123kcal
Mycoprotein (80%), Wheat Gluten, Faba Bean Protein Isolate, Wheat Fibre, Water, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Potato Protein, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Reduced Sodium Sea Salt, Ginger, Tomato Powder, Maize Starch, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli Flakes, Onion Granules, Coriander Leaf, Acid: Citric Acid, Cayenne Chilli, Flavouring, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Lemongrass Oil
Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 24 hours.
Made in the UK
2 Servings
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
138g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/2 Pack
|Energy
|518kJ/123kcal
|385kJ/85kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|5.0g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|7.3g
|5.0g
|Protein
|15g
|11g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.48g
There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.
