Muller Light Greek Style Lemon Yogurt 4X115g

I’m doing SW way of life these yogurts are ok as a
I’m doing SW way of life these yogurts are ok as a dessert after a meal. Brilliant
Good but tubs were better
Its good but I liked the tubs of this
These are very sweet and although do taste lemony
These are very sweet and although do taste lemony does not have a lemon tang to it.
It was delicious.
It was delicious.
enjoy these yoghurts BUT not happy with the smalle
enjoy these yoghurts BUT not happy with the smaller size, won’t buy them so often now
Very nice product strong in taste if you like the
Very nice product strong in taste if you like the flavor of lemons. I certainly prefer it to the strawberry version.
so very tasty and also low in calouries.
so very tasty and also low in calouries.
I love the lemony flavour and creamy texture
I love the lemony flavour and creamy texture
Creamy yogurt with tangy flavour
Creamy yogurt with tangy flavour
A touch of zest
This is a really lovely light yoghurt. It has just the right amount of lemon to give it zing. I like it on its own but sometimes mix my homegrown strawberries and raspberries with it. I think it would go well with cheesecake or a fruit sorbet.