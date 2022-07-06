We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Light Greek Style Lemon Yogurt 4X115g

Energy
294kJ
69kcal
-%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 255kJ (60kcal)

Product Description

  • Lemon Greek style fat free yogurt with sweetener x4
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • Our Müller Light Greek style yogurt range combines delicious, rich Greek-style yogurt with a variety of fruit flavours for those moments of pure pleasure. Enjoy Müller Light Greek style Luscious Lemon yogurt with 0% added sugar and fat free
  • Müller and Müllerlight are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • 0% Fat
  • High in Protein
  • 0% Added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Made with Real Fruit
  • Pack size: 460G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Lemon Cells (1%), Gelatine, Stabiliser: Pectins, Sweetener: Aspartame, Flavourings, Colour: Curcumin

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before see top of pack.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Retain sleeve for product information.

Warnings

  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E lveagh Court,

Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy255kJ (60kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate7.5g
of which sugars6.8g
Protein6.3g
Salt0.2g
Calcium170mg
(24% of NRV per pot)-
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

I’m doing SW way of life these yogurts are ok as a

5 stars

I’m doing SW way of life these yogurts are ok as a dessert after a meal. Brilliant

Good but tubs were better

5 stars

Its good but I liked the tubs of this

These are very sweet and although do taste lemony

3 stars

These are very sweet and although do taste lemony does not have a lemon tang to it.

It was delicious.

5 stars

It was delicious.

enjoy these yoghurts BUT not happy with the smalle

5 stars

enjoy these yoghurts BUT not happy with the smaller size, won’t buy them so often now

Very nice product strong in taste if you like the

5 stars

Very nice product strong in taste if you like the flavor of lemons. I certainly prefer it to the strawberry version.

so very tasty and also low in calouries.

5 stars

so very tasty and also low in calouries.

I love the lemony flavour and creamy texture

5 stars

I love the lemony flavour and creamy texture

Creamy yogurt with tangy flavour

5 stars

Creamy yogurt with tangy flavour

A touch of zest

5 stars

This is a really lovely light yoghurt. It has just the right amount of lemon to give it zing. I like it on its own but sometimes mix my homegrown strawberries and raspberries with it. I think it would go well with cheesecake or a fruit sorbet.

