Aussie Bonza Colour Hair Conditioner 350ml

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Aussie Bonza Colour Hair Conditioner 350ml
£6.00
£1.71/100ml

Product Description

  • AUSSIE BONZA COLOUR HAIR COND 350ML
  • Colour us obsessed, but we say coloured hair should always be at its most brilliant. Our colour-protecting Aussie Bonza Colour Conditioner adds extra ‘zing’ and ‘ping’ to coloured hair, leaving it brilliantly bright and va-va-va-vibrant. The vegan and cruelty free formula is infused with Australian Wild Peach extract, and leaves hair smelling divine. Whatever its shade, your hair will thank you
  • COLOUR-PROTECTING BRILLIANCE: Conditioner that protects while upping the "oomph" of coloured hair
  • PROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Formula free from animal-derived ingredients
  • ICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divine
  • DON'T JUST USE ME ONCE: Bottle made from recyclable plastic
  • INFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Wild Peach extract
  • A IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude, and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY conditioned hair
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Limonene, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Santalum Acuminatum Fruit Extract, Alcohol Denatured

Preparation and Usage

  • Once shampooed with Aussie Bonza Colour shampoo (we hope you have), work a generous dollop through wet hair and then rinse out. Then watch other coloured hair go green with envy!

Warnings

  • Not Applicable

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey KT13 0XP, UK

Net Contents

350ml ℮

Safety information

Not Applicable

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Soft hair while still retaining colour

5 stars

A AUSSIE Customer

I bought this shampoo after wanting something that would protect my colour and not fade it. I was most impressed at how healthy, soft, and shiny my hair was after washing and styling it. My hair kept its vibrant red colour and showed no sign of dullness at all. I will certainly be using this in future.

Great shampoo

5 stars

A AUSSIE Customer

This is my favorite shampoo,Having tried many shampoos on my long hair.I find this to be the perfect one,I love the smell and the creamy texture,You don't need too much either to give a throughly good clean..Used this for as long as I can remember

Fabulous feeling hair

5 stars

A AUSSIE Customer

I used to buy this shampoo on a regular basis as it leaves my hair feeling fresh & clean, aftet a break using a different brand shampoo it was a delight to come back to

