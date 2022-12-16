Aussie Bonza Colour Hair Conditioner 350ml

Soft hair while still retaining colour
A AUSSIE Customer
I bought this shampoo after wanting something that would protect my colour and not fade it. I was most impressed at how healthy, soft, and shiny my hair was after washing and styling it. My hair kept its vibrant red colour and showed no sign of dullness at all. I will certainly be using this in future.
Great shampoo
A AUSSIE Customer
This is my favorite shampoo,Having tried many shampoos on my long hair.I find this to be the perfect one,I love the smell and the creamy texture,You don't need too much either to give a throughly good clean..Used this for as long as I can remember
Fabulous feeling hair
A AUSSIE Customer
I used to buy this shampoo on a regular basis as it leaves my hair feeling fresh & clean, aftet a break using a different brand shampoo it was a delight to come back to