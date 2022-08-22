Sharpie Markers Mystic Gems Assorted 5 Pack

SHARPIE MARKERS MYSTIC GEMS ASSORTED 5PK

Made to mark practically anywhere, Sharpie Permanent Markers inspire you to transform ordinary surfaces into passionately creative statements. With special-edition Mystic Gem colours, these Sharpie Markers combine soft pastels with darker, natural colours to produce vibrant marks inspired by the dynamic energy of gemstones. The original permanent marker, Sharpie features iconic ink that dries quickly and resists both water and fading. Finally, depend on these fine-point markers to leave bold marks that impress.

Sharpie® is so much more than a permanent marker; it is a tool that creates possibilities everywhere. Designed to be bold, permanent, and impactful, Sharpie is an icon in American culture. Launched in 1964, it invented the permanent marker category and continues to push the boundaries of what permanent markers can do. Sharpie is incredibly versatile and can be found everywhere: in toolboxes, art studios, offices, factories, classrooms, soccer fields, birthday presents, and kitchen drawers. Sharpie can also be found beyond markers, as it leads in highlighters and has recently launched gel pens. If you can imagine the possibility, Sharpie can help make it a reality.

Sharpie permanent markers with ink that marks on paper, plastic, metal and most other surfaces Mystic Gem colours combine soft pastels with darker, natural hues for vibrant marks Remarkably resilient ink dries quickly and resists fading and water Bold fine point is perfect for leaving impressive marks Includes 24 markers in assorted Mystic Gem colours

Produce of

Made in USA