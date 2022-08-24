Cadbury Treat Size Milk Chocolate Variety 216G
Product Description
- Treatsize Variety Bag
- BeTreatwise.net
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Cadbury Treatsize Chomp. Milk chocolate with a caramel centre (70 %).
- Cadbury Treatsize Crunchie. Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (40 %).
- Cadbury Treatsize Flake. The crumbliest, flakiest milk chocolate.
- Cadbury Treatsize Fudge. Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
- Cadbury Treatsize Twirl. Milk chocolate finger.
- Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly. Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
- It may be necessary on occasions to vary the contents of this bag if any of the products listed are not available at the time of packaging.
- Approximately 14 bars = e 216 g
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 216G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 14 Treat Size
Name and address
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
216g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, E471, E442), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (11.7 g)
|%* / Per bar (11.7 g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1951 kJ
|228 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|465 kcal
|54 kcal
|3 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|20 g
|2.3 g
|3 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|10 g
|1.2 g
|6 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|8.1 g
|3 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|49 g
|5.8 g
|6 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.7 g
|< 0.1 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|2.0 g
|0.2 g
|< 1 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.41 g
|0.05 g
|1 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, E471, E442), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (E509)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (13.5 g)
|%* / Per bar (13.5 g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1880 kJ
|254 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|447 kcal
|60 kcal
|3 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|2.1 g
|3 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|8.0 g
|1.1 g
|5 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|75 g
|10 g
|4 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|65 g
|8.8 g
|10 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|< 0.1 g
|-
|Protein
|1.7 g
|0.2 g
|< 1 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.33 g
|0.04 g
|1 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Lecithins, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Stabiliser (E509), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (14 g)
|%* / Per bar (14 g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1905 kJ
|267 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|454 kcal
|64 kcal
|3 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|2.5 g
|4 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|9.3 g
|1.3 g
|7 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|9.9 g
|4 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|50 g
|7.0 g
|8 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.7 g
|< 0.1 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|2.1 g
|0.3 g
|1 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.66 g
|0.09 g
|2 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (20 g)
|%* / Per bar (20 g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2194 kJ
|439 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|525 kcal
|105 kcal
|5 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|5.6 g
|8 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|16 g
|3.3 g
|16 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|12 g
|5 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|58 g
|12 g
|13 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.5 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.4 g
|1.5 g
|3 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.26 g
|0.05 g
|1 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifeirs (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per finger (21.5 g)
|%* / Per finger (21.5 g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2217 kJ
|477 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|530 kcal
|114 kcal
|6 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|6.3 g
|9 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|3.6 g
|18 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|13 g
|5 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|58 g
|12 g
|14 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.5 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.9 g
|1.5 g
|3 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.26 g
|0.05 g
|1 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (17.5 g)
|%* / Per bar (17.5 g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1946 kJ
|340 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|463 kcal
|81 kcal
|4 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|2.9 g
|4 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|9.5 g
|1.7 g
|8 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|75 g
|13 g
|5 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|66 g
|11 g
|13 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|0.2 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.0 g
|0.5 g
|1 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.59 g
|0.10 g
|2 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
