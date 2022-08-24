We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Cadbury Treat Size Milk Chocolate Variety 216G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cadbury Treat Size Milk Chocolate Variety 216G
£2.79
£12.92/kg

Product Description

  • Treatsize Variety Bag
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury Treatsize Chomp. Milk chocolate with a caramel centre (70 %).
  • Cadbury Treatsize Crunchie. Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (40 %).
  • Cadbury Treatsize Flake. The crumbliest, flakiest milk chocolate.
  • Cadbury Treatsize Fudge. Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %).
  • Cadbury Treatsize Twirl. Milk chocolate finger.
  • Cadbury Treatsize Curly Wurly. Milk chocolate with caramel centre (69 %).
  • It may be necessary on occasions to vary the contents of this bag if any of the products listed are not available at the time of packaging.
  • Approximately 14 bars = e 216 g
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 216G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 14 Treat Size

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

216g ℮

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, E471, E442), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 14 Treat Size

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (11.7 g)%* / Per bar (11.7 g)Reference Intakes
Energy1951 kJ228 kJ8400 kJ /
-465 kcal54 kcal3 %2000 kcal
Fat20 g2.3 g3 %70 g
of which Saturates10 g1.2 g6 %20 g
Carbohydrate69 g8.1 g3 %260 g
of which Sugars49 g5.8 g6 %90 g
Fibre0.7 g< 0.1 g--
Protein2.0 g0.2 g< 1 %50 g
Salt0.41 g0.05 g1 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, E471, E442), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (E509)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 14 Treat Size

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (13.5 g)%* / Per bar (13.5 g)Reference Intakes
Energy1880 kJ254 kJ8400 kJ /
-447 kcal60 kcal3 %2000 kcal
Fat15 g2.1 g3 %70 g
of which Saturates8.0 g1.1 g5 %20 g
Carbohydrate75 g10 g4 %260 g
of which Sugars65 g8.8 g10 %90 g
Fibre0.6 g< 0.1 g-
Protein1.7 g0.2 g< 1 %50 g
Salt0.33 g0.04 g1 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, Lecithins, E442, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Stabiliser (E509), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 14 Treat Size

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (14 g)%* / Per bar (14 g)Reference Intakes
Energy1905 kJ267 kJ8400 kJ /
-454 kcal64 kcal3 %2000 kcal
Fat18 g2.5 g4 %70 g
of which Saturates9.3 g1.3 g7 %20 g
Carbohydrate71 g9.9 g4 %260 g
of which Sugars50 g7.0 g8 %90 g
Fibre0.7 g< 0.1 g--
Protein2.1 g0.3 g1 %50 g
Salt0.66 g0.09 g2 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 14 Treat Size

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (20 g)%* / Per bar (20 g)Reference Intakes
Energy2194 kJ439 kJ8400 kJ /
-525 kcal105 kcal5 %2000 kcal
Fat28 g5.6 g8 %70 g
of which Saturates16 g3.3 g16 %20 g
Carbohydrate59 g12 g5 %260 g
of which Sugars58 g12 g13 %90 g
Fibre2.4 g0.5 g--
Protein7.4 g1.5 g3 %50 g
Salt0.26 g0.05 g1 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifeirs (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 14 Treat Size

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer finger (21.5 g)%* / Per finger (21.5 g)Reference Intakes
Energy2217 kJ477 kJ8400 kJ /
-530 kcal114 kcal6 %2000 kcal
Fat29 g6.3 g9 %70 g
of which Saturates17 g3.6 g18 %20 g
Carbohydrate58 g13 g5 %260 g
of which Sugars58 g12 g14 %90 g
Fibre2.3 g0.5 g--
Protein6.9 g1.5 g3 %50 g
Salt0.26 g0.05 g1 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 14 Treat Size

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (17.5 g)%* / Per bar (17.5 g)Reference Intakes
Energy1946 kJ340 kJ8400 kJ /
-463 kcal81 kcal4 %2000 kcal
Fat17 g2.9 g4 %70 g
of which Saturates9.5 g1.7 g8 %20 g
Carbohydrate75 g13 g5 %260 g
of which Sugars66 g11 g13 %90 g
Fibre1.3 g0.2 g--
Protein3.0 g0.5 g1 %50 g
Salt0.59 g0.10 g2 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
View all Multipack Chocolate Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here