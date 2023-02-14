We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lavazza Espresso Decaffeinated Coffee Capsules 10 Pack 58G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Lavazza Espresso Decaffeinated Coffee Capsules 10 Pack 58G
£3.50
£6.03/100g

Product Description

  • 10 capsules of decaffeinated roasted ground coffee.
  • Lavazza contributes to zero CO2 impact by offsetting the emissions of this product. Discover our commitment.
  • www.lavazza.com/co2impact
  • Enter the world of Lavazza Master of Espresso to discover over a hundred years of heritage and passion. Learn more.
  • The commitment of Lavazza Group to create a better world.
  • www.lavazzagroup.com/blendforbetter
  • Learn more on the compatible machines: www.lavazza.com
  • - Round and well-balanced, notes of dried fruit with a light chocolate aftertaste.
  • - Intensity 7/13 | Medium, slow drum roast
  • - Coffee Origin: South America, South-east Asia
  • - Carbon Neutral aluminium capsules
  • - Compatible with Nespresso original machines. Lavazza is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by Nespresso
  • Our Espresso Maestro Dek capsules are decaffeinated with a natural process which produces the perfect balance of softness and strength, artfully blended for a soothing and pleasant experience.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Origin of coffee: non-EU.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C074369, www.fsc.org
  • Intensity 7/13
  • Arabica and Robusta blend
  • Medium Roast
  • Compatible with Nespresso original machines
  • Aluminium capsules
  • Aromatic notes: chocolate and dried fruit
  • Pack size: 58G

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Espresso* 40 ml
  • *Do not exceed the indicated dose.

Warnings

  • Caffeine content not higher than 0.10%.

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Importer address

  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd.,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.

Return to

  • LAVAZZA COFFEE UK Ltd
  • 5th Floor, The Charter Building,
  • Vine Street, Uxbridge
  • UB8 1JG

Net Contents

58g ℮

Safety information

Caffeine content not higher than 0.10%.

View all Coffee Pods & Machines

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lavazza decaff

5 stars

Dont normally but lavazza but love the taste. Decaff that tastes like a good strong coffee. Highly recommend.

Lovely coffee

5 stars

Great tasting coffee, just the right strength. Love that it is decaf too. Bought on offer

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here