Beavertown Neck Oil Session Ipa 10X330ml

Write a review
image 1 of Beavertown Neck Oil Session Ipa 10X330ml
£18.00
£5.46/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Cans of Beer
  • Check out beavertownbrewery.co.uk for more
  • We wanted to create a crisp, refreshing, flavour packed beer so we crafted 'neck oil'. Our any day, any time, easy drinking go-to IPA.
  • More About the Beer:
  • Appearance: Pale straw yellow
  • Aroma: Orange citrus, zesty grapefruit and a hint of mango
  • Taste: Upfront grapefruit and light tropical flavours with a crisp, dry finish
  • The name, neck oil, comes from our founder logan fondly remembering his grandad saying he was 'off down the pub to oil his neck' with a pint
  • We come in peace, pints and cans
  • Pack size: 3300ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

4.3% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and Canned in the UK

Name and address

  • Beavertown Brewery,
  • London,
  • UK,
  • N17 9QP.

Return to

Net Contents

10 x 330ml

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Neck oil is lovely but far to expensive I only eve

5 stars

Neck oil is lovely but far to expensive I only ever buy it when its on special offer.

