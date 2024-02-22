We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Cornetto Soft Cookie and Chocolate Ice Cream 140ml

Cornetto Soft Cookie and Chocolate Ice Cream 140ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.90

£13.57/litre

Guideline Daily Amounts

Portion = 140ml / 81 g
Energy
917kJ
219kcal
11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1132 kJ

Milk chocolate ice cream and cookie flavour ice cream in a wafer cone (15%), with chocolate flavour coating (7.5%), chocolate sauce (7.5%), and chocolate cookie pieces (2%) (2% milk chocolate in milk chocolate in milk chocolate ice cream).
Pack size: 140ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Coconut Fat, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fructose, Soluble Corn Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (2%), EmuEmulsifiers (Mono- and Diglcerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides), Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Tara Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Cocoa Powder (0.1%), Flavourings, Whole Milk Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Cocoa Mass (0.05%), Cocoa Butter (0.05%)

Allergy Information

May contain Hazelnut.

Net Contents

140g ℮

View all Ice Cream Cones

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here