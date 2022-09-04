Philadelphia Chives Soft Cheese 165G

rich taste
love it on sandwiches with asparagus
Chives
Very flavoursome. I realy wnjoyed this as a did and as an addition to my sauces or in mash potato
Love this flavour
Great taste. I will be buying again. Bought as part of a promotion.
Philadelphia
Not my bag - weak in flavour and just didnt scream eat me . Will not reoeat purchase
Great taste
Another good flavour by Philadelphia. The cheese is great anyway but chives works so well in it. On oatcakes, crackers or stuffed chicken, very versatile. Would buy again.
One of our favourites
We absolutely love Philedelphia and of all of the flavoured ones, the chives one is one of my family’s favourites. I love the way how it’s so versatile. I use it in many ways as fillings for crackers and bread based meals. It can even be used to make sauces and dips. However, I usually stock up when it’s on offer, as it can be a little expensive when it’s full price. Bought as part of a promotion.
Good product
very good product. Good quality. very good tasty. bought as part of promotion
A versatile product
A versatile and good value product, Philadelphia Chives works well with smoked salmon, on toast, in a jacket potato, in pasta sauce- you name it. Lots of ways to use it. Only downside is you can only buy the flavoured Philadelphias in the smaller tubs. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.
Very good
Very nice cream cheese which is deliciously fatty. The addition if chives is perfect, ideal for a cracker or use in cooking.
Delicious
It's delicious on rice cakes and crackers would recommend you try it,