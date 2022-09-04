We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Philadelphia Chives Soft Cheese 165G

4.6(27)Write a review
Each 30 g serving contains

Energy
183kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

-

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

-

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 609 kJ

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese with chives.
  • For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments, visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
  • Fresh Herbs Taste
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Chives, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5-6 portions

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (30 g)
Energy609 kJ183 kJ
-146 kcal44 kcal
Fat10 g3.1 g
of which Saturates7.0 g2.1 g
Carbohydrate5.1 g1.5 g
of which Sugars5.1 g1.5 g
Fibre0.6 g0.2 g
Protein7.4 g2.2 g
Salt1.0 g0.29 g
View all Cottage Cheese & Soft Cheese

27 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

rich taste

5 stars

love it on sandwiches with asparagus

Chives

5 stars

Very flavoursome. I realy wnjoyed this as a did and as an addition to my sauces or in mash potato

Love this flavour

5 stars

Great taste. I will be buying again. Bought as part of a promotion.

Philadelphia

2 stars

Not my bag - weak in flavour and just didnt scream eat me . Will not reoeat purchase

Great taste

5 stars

Another good flavour by Philadelphia. The cheese is great anyway but chives works so well in it. On oatcakes, crackers or stuffed chicken, very versatile. Would buy again.

One of our favourites

4 stars

We absolutely love Philedelphia and of all of the flavoured ones, the chives one is one of my family’s favourites. I love the way how it’s so versatile. I use it in many ways as fillings for crackers and bread based meals. It can even be used to make sauces and dips. However, I usually stock up when it’s on offer, as it can be a little expensive when it’s full price. Bought as part of a promotion.

Good product

5 stars

very good product. Good quality. very good tasty. bought as part of promotion

A versatile product

4 stars

A versatile and good value product, Philadelphia Chives works well with smoked salmon, on toast, in a jacket potato, in pasta sauce- you name it. Lots of ways to use it. Only downside is you can only buy the flavoured Philadelphias in the smaller tubs. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.

Very good

5 stars

Very nice cream cheese which is deliciously fatty. The addition if chives is perfect, ideal for a cracker or use in cooking.

Delicious

5 stars

It's delicious on rice cakes and crackers would recommend you try it,

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

