Philadelphia Lightest Soft Cheese 165G

Loved it! Good quality, creamy and very nice!
Great spread.
Very creamy
Refrigerator Staple
Great low calorie alternative to cream cheeses. Add it to tomato sauces for pasta, or zest it up with herbs as a spread
Perfect light option for getting the balance
Tasty and refreshing cheese spread on days when one wants to get the ‘balance’ right - feels like an indulgence but ever so light on the kcals. The pack size is right for me as I am the only person who would eat and use it all within a typical week (from my household) and is a very versatile product - lovely on sandwiches or stirred in to pasta for a lighter but creamier sauce.
Brilliant and low Cals
Retains it taste even though lighter texture
Even though Lightest stiil had a nice texture and
low fat
Tasty and creamy very low fat so does not upset my stomach.
Great taste
For those who are calorie conscious, Philadelphie lightest is an added flavour and texture. I cut a slice of iceberg lettuce and spread it with Philly and then cut it up and mix it with my salad. I use it as a spread for sandwiches, or I just stick my index finger in and take a scoop and then lick it off my finger. It is a great price when it is on special offer.