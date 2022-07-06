We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Philadelphia Lightest Soft Cheese 165G

4.3(15)Write a review
image 1 of Philadelphia Lightest Soft Cheese 165G
£ 1.95
£11.82/kg
Clubcard Price

Each 30 g serving contains

Energy
109kJ
26kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

-

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

-

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365 kJ

Product Description

  • Low fat soft cheese.
  • For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments, visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
  • 11% Protein*
  • *High in Protein
  • Lightest - Only 3 % fat
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Low Fat Soft Cheese, Salt, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5-6 portions

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (30 g)
Energy365 kJ109 kJ
-87 kcal26 kcal
Fat2.5 g0.8 g
of which Saturates1.7 g0.5 g
Carbohydrate4.9 g1.5 g
of which Sugars4.9 g1.5 g
Fibre0.4 g0.1 g
Protein11 g3.1 g
Salt0.85 g0.26 g
View all Cottage Cheese & Soft Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

15 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Loved it! Good quality, creamy and very nice!

5 stars

Loved it! Good quality, creamy and very nice!

Great spread.

5 stars

Great spread.

Very creamy

5 stars

Very creamy

Refrigerator Staple

4 stars

Great low calorie alternative to cream cheeses. Add it to tomato sauces for pasta, or zest it up with herbs as a spread

Perfect light option for getting the balance

5 stars

Tasty and refreshing cheese spread on days when one wants to get the ‘balance’ right - feels like an indulgence but ever so light on the kcals. The pack size is right for me as I am the only person who would eat and use it all within a typical week (from my household) and is a very versatile product - lovely on sandwiches or stirred in to pasta for a lighter but creamier sauce.

Brilliant and low Cals

5 stars

Brilliant and low Cals

Retains it taste even though lighter texture

4 stars

Retains it taste even though lighter texture

Even though Lightest stiil had a nice texture and

5 stars

Even though Lightest stiil had a nice texture and taste.

low fat

5 stars

Tasty and creamy very low fat so does not upset my stomach.

Great taste

5 stars

For those who are calorie conscious, Philadelphie lightest is an added flavour and texture. I cut a slice of iceberg lettuce and spread it with Philly and then cut it up and mix it with my salad. I use it as a spread for sandwiches, or I just stick my index finger in and take a scoop and then lick it off my finger. It is a great price when it is on special offer.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here