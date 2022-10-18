Tiny Rebel Clwb Tropica Tropical Ipa 4X330ml
Product Description
- Tiny Rebel Clwb Tropica T/cal IPA 4X330ml
- Eye: Golden / hazy
- Nose: Mango / pineapple
- Taste: Tropical
- Hops: Citra / simcoe / mosaic
- We're on a mission to bring you good times with a hint of beer.
- We do this by creating brands that will capture your imagination and defy your senses.
- When we're not making awesome beer, we're busy brewing up plans to better our people, community & planet.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Tropical Fruit Juice, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Tasting Notes
- Tropical
Alcohol Units
1.8
ABV
5.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Keep chilled
- Drink fresh
Warnings
- MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
Name and address
- Brewed & Canned at:
- Tiny Rebel,
- Wern Ind. Estate,
- Newport,
- Wales,
- NP10 9FQ,
Return to
- Tiny Rebel,
- Wern Ind. Estate,
- Newport,
- Wales,
- NP10 9FQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Safety information
MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.