Tiny Rebel Clwb Tropica Tropical Ipa 4X330ml

Tiny Rebel Clwb Tropica Tropical Ipa 4X330ml
£7.00
£5.31/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Tiny Rebel Clwb Tropica T/cal IPA 4X330ml
  • Eye: Golden / hazy
  • Nose: Mango / pineapple
  • Taste: Tropical
  • Hops: Citra / simcoe / mosaic
  • We're on a mission to bring you good times with a hint of beer.
  • We do this by creating brands that will capture your imagination and defy your senses.
  • When we're not making awesome beer, we're busy brewing up plans to better our people, community & planet.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Tropical Fruit Juice, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Tasting Notes

  • Tropical

Alcohol Units

1.8

ABV

5.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Keep chilled
  • Drink fresh

Warnings

  MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.

Name and address

  • Brewed & Canned at:
  • Tiny Rebel,
  • Wern Ind. Estate,
  • Newport,
  • Wales,
  • NP10 9FQ,

Return to

  • Tiny Rebel,
  • Wern Ind. Estate,
  • Newport,
  • Wales,
  • NP10 9FQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.

