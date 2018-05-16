Snacksters Deli Cheese & Ham Panini 180G
New
Product Description
- A bar marked panini filled with sliced formed ham with added water, a three cheese sauce and slices of mature cheddar.
- Snacksters® is a registered trade mark of Summit Foods Ltd.
- Guaranteed quality every time
- Packed Full of Flavour & Made from the Finest Deli Ingredients
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Panini (Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Malted Barley Flour), Three Cheese Sauce (22%) (Bechamel Sauce (Water, Modified Waxy Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Cream Powder (Milk), Salt, Vegetable Bouillon (Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Whole Milk Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Garlic, Spice, Herbs), Onion Powder, Spice, Spice & Herb Extracts (contains Celery)), Mature Cheddar (12%) (Milk), Red Cheddar (12%) (Milk, Colours: E160b(ii), E160a), Mozzarella (12%) (Milk), Mayonnaise (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Humectant: E326;, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator: E260; Stabilisers: E415, E412; Lemon Juice Concentrate, Mustard Flour, Preservative:, E202; Turmeric, Colour: E160e), Humectant: E326; Modified Waxy Maize Starch), Ham (16%) (Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Preservatives: E325, E262, E250; Dextrose, Stabilisers: E451; Antioxidant: E301), Mature Cheddar Cheese (11%) (Milk)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds and Soya. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
For Best Before End See Side of PackBest before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not re-freeze after de-frosting.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: This product must be cooked before eating. All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are guidelines only.
Check the product is piping hot throughout before serving. Always cook from frozen.
Do not reheat.
Alternatively defrost product and cook on a pre-heated panini press (please refer to manufacturers cooking instructions for your particular machine).
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C.
2. Remove panini from carton but leave in the plastic packaging.
3. Place on an ovenable tray in centre of oven and cook for 30-35 mins.
Warnings
- WARNING INSTRUCTIONS
- Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain. Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.
Name and address
- Summit Foods Ltd.,
- 170 Walton Summit Road,
- Bamber Bridge,
- Preston.,
- PR5 8AH.
Return to
- Guarantee
- Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Snacksters Range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return the packaging stating where and when you purchased the pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Summit Foods Ltd.,
- 170 Walton Summit Road,
- Bamber Bridge,
- Preston.,
- PR5 8AH.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(microwaved) Per 100g (as sold)
|Energy
|1097kJ/261kcal
|Fat
|10g
|(of which saturates)
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|28g
|(of which sugars)
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|13g
|Salt
|1.52g
Safety information
WARNING INSTRUCTIONS Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain. Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.