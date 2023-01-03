We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Plant Chef 4 Meat-Free Hot Dogs 280G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef 4 Meat-Free Hot Dogs 280G
£1.75
£7.30/kg

One hot dog

Energy
335kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 683kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Hot dog style sausages made with seasoned soya protein and wheat protein.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is a culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dished with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Smoky, seasoned Soya protein with oak smoked sea salt and spices
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Protein (11%), Onion, Carrot, Shea Fat, Garlic, Wheat Protein (3%), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Pea Fibre, Coconut Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Water, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Smoked Salt, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Smoked Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Mace, Smoked Paprika, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Filled into alginate casing.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 19 mins Place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper in the centre of a preheated oven.

Grill
Instructions: From frozen. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 20 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Hob
Instructions: 8 minutes
Place in a saucepan of boiling water, bring back to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 8 minutes. Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne hot dog (49g**)
Energy683kJ / 164kcal335kJ / 80kcal
Fat8.6g4.2g
Saturates4.8g2.4g
Carbohydrate7.2g3.5g
Sugars2.6g1.3g
Fibre6.7g3.3g
Protein11.3g5.5g
Salt0.57g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 280g typically weighs 196g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
View all Frozen Vegan

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here