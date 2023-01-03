Tesco Plant Chef 4 Meat-Free Hot Dogs 280G
One hot dog
- Energy
- 335kJ
-
- 80kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.28g
- 5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 683kJ / 164kcal
Product Description
- 4 Hot dog style sausages made with seasoned soya protein and wheat protein.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is a culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dished with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED Smoky, seasoned Soya protein with oak smoked sea salt and spices
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Protein (11%), Onion, Carrot, Shea Fat, Garlic, Wheat Protein (3%), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Pea Fibre, Coconut Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Water, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Smoked Salt, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Smoked Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Mace, Smoked Paprika, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Filled into alginate casing.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 19 mins Place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper in the centre of a preheated oven.
Grill
Instructions: From frozen. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 20 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Hob
Instructions: 8 minutes
Place in a saucepan of boiling water, bring back to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 8 minutes. Drain well before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One hot dog (49g**)
|Energy
|683kJ / 164kcal
|335kJ / 80kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|4.8g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|3.3g
|Protein
|11.3g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 280g typically weighs 196g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.