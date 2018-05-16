We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Milky Way 15 Fun Size Bars 250G

Milky Way 15 Fun Size Bars 250G
£3.50
£1.40/100g

1 Milky Way = 15.5 g

Energy
289kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1865kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (38%) with a lightly whipped centre (62%).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Starch, Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Peanut.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~15, Portion size: 15.5 g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

15 x 15.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 15.5 g (%*)
Energy 1865kJ289kJ (3%)
-443kcal69kcal (3%)
Fat 15g2.3g (3%)
of which saturates 7.2g1.1g (6%)
Carbohydrate 73g11g (4%)
of which sugars 66g10g (11%)
Protein 3.3g0.5g (1%)
Salt 0.53g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: ~15, Portion size: 15.5 g--
