We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Hunters Cooking Sauce 510G

4(2)Write a review
Tesco Free From Hunters Cooking Sauce 510G
£1.20
£0.24/100g

1/4 of a jar

Energy
355kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.2g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • Milk, wheat and gluten free tomato purée and smoke flavour sauce.
  • Tomato sauce with ground spices and smoke flavouring.
  • Pack size: 510G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée (55%), Water, Sugar, Orange Juice From Concentrate, Cane Molasses, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Spices, Smoke Flavouring.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Hunters Chicken.

    Cooking time 50 minutes.

    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) of vegetable oil; 1 jar of Tesco Free From Hunters Cooking Sauce; 4 chicken breasts; 4 rashers of bacon; 100g suitable grated cheese or Free From alternative.

    Method: Hob/Oven

    1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4. 

    2. Heat the vegetable oil in a saucepan, wrap the chicken breasts in bacon and fry for 5 minutes or until lightly brown.

    3. Transfer to an ovenproof dish.

    4. Pour over the contents of the jar and stir thoroughly.

    5. Cook in the oven for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. 

    6. After 25 minutes remove from the oven and sprinkle over the suitable grated cheese or Free From alternative.

    7. Return to the oven and cook for a further 20 minutes or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Number of uses

Approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

510g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (127g)
Energy280kJ / 66kcal355kJ / 84kcal
Fat0.2g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate15.0g19.0g
Sugars9.6g12.2g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein0.7g0.9g
Salt0.43g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Table & Cooking Sauces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Cooked chicken fillets on low heat with added onio

4 stars

Cooked chicken fillets on low heat with added onion and garlic. Nice tangy flavour, bit bland without additional bits.

Nice flavour made my own hunterschickensrather tha

4 stars

Nice flavour made my own hunterschickensrather than buy one ready made which worked out more expensive

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here