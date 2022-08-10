Tesco Free From Hunters Cooking Sauce 510G

Hunters Chicken.

Cooking time 50 minutes.

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) of vegetable oil; 1 jar of Tesco Free From Hunters Cooking Sauce; 4 chicken breasts; 4 rashers of bacon; 100g suitable grated cheese or Free From alternative.

Method: Hob/Oven

1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.

2. Heat the vegetable oil in a saucepan, wrap the chicken breasts in bacon and fry for 5 minutes or until lightly brown.

3. Transfer to an ovenproof dish.

4. Pour over the contents of the jar and stir thoroughly.

5. Cook in the oven for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. After 25 minutes remove from the oven and sprinkle over the suitable grated cheese or Free From alternative.

7. Return to the oven and cook for a further 20 minutes or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.