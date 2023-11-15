We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwarzkopf Styling Keratin Hair Mousse 250ml

4.5(25)
£4.10

£1.64/100ml

S/kopf Styling Keratin Hair Mousse 250ml For more information: www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Schwarzkopf Styling is a salon inspired range of hairsprays, mousses and heat sprays that give you flexible hold to create long-lasting styles at home.
Schwarzkopf Styling Keratin Mousse provides 48h style-control with extra strong hold, strengthens the hair and add natural shine. It helps to protect the hair from blow-dryer heat and provides perfect balance between hold and movement. The formula is easy to wash out with no stickiness or residue.- Keratin hair mousse- Strengthens hair and adds natural shine- 48hr of extra strong hold- Helps to protect hair from blow-dryer heat- Easy to wash out with no stickiness or residueFor further information and free hair styling advice please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service on freephone: UK 0800 328 9214, consumer.advisory@henkel.com.
Keratin hair mousseStrengthens hair and adds natural shine48h of extra strong holdEasy to wash out with no stickiness or residueHelps to protect the hair from blow-dryer heat
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, VP/VA Copolymer, Butane, Propane, Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-11, Sodium Benzoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-4, Cetrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Parfum Panthenol, Niacinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Pantolactone

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

The Schwarzkopf Stylist Recommends:Shake well and hold can upside down. Dispense mousse into palm and apply to damp hair. Blow-dryer heat intensifies the effect. Style your hair as desired. Do not rinse.For an optimal styling-result fix your hair with Schwarzkopf keratin hairspray.

