Schwarzkopf Styling Keratin Hair Mousse 250ml

S/kopf Styling Keratin Hair Mousse 250ml

Schwarzkopf Styling is a salon inspired range of hairsprays, mousses and heat sprays that give you flexible hold to create long-lasting styles at home.

Schwarzkopf Styling Keratin Mousse provides 48h style-control with extra strong hold, strengthens the hair and add natural shine. It helps to protect the hair from blow-dryer heat and provides perfect balance between hold and movement. The formula is easy to wash out with no stickiness or residue. - Keratin hair mousse - Strengthens hair and adds natural shine - 48hr of extra strong hold - Helps to protect hair from blow-dryer heat - Easy to wash out with no stickiness or residue For further information and free hair styling advice please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service on freephone: UK 0800 328 9214, consumer.advisory@henkel.com.

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, VP/VA Copolymer, Butane, Propane, Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-11, Sodium Benzoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-4, Cetrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Parfum Panthenol, Niacinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Pantolactone

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage