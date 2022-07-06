Philadelphia Original Soft Cheese 165G

Yum 😊
I love eating Philadelphia in my sandwich but also use it to make a lasagna white sauce.
Good taste good keeper!
A long length staple used for years, in vol au vents, cheesecake and salads.
Buy and try its very nice specially when is £1
Very good taste spreads well I use in sandwiches or biscuits
I love Philadelphia original, so versatile. I use
I love Philadelphia original, so versatile. I use it on sandwiches, cheesecakes, I also add it to buttercream to make a really smooth frosting for cakes
under or over its great!
live it goes with so many options both on and under it.
Yes nice with crusty bread
Yes nice with crusty bread
Delicious
I love the creaminess of Philadelphia. Especially for topping my Bagels with it and then Crispy Bacon on top of it.
Good quality and creamy. My family love it on its
Good quality and creamy. My family love it on its own with ham in a Sam which or in celery or even with marmite. Versatile
Light and creamy.
Light and creamy.
delicious
excellent, delicious