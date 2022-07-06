We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Philadelphia Original Soft Cheese 165G

4.7(83)Write a review
image 1 of Philadelphia Original Soft Cheese 165G
£ 1.95
£11.82/kg
Each 30 g serving contains

Energy
280kJ
68kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

-

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

-

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 933 kJ

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese.
  • For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments, visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
  • No Preservatives
  • Fresh and creamy taste
  • Made with Simply Good Ingredients Milk, Cream, Pinch of Salt
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Full Fat Soft Cheese, Salt, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5-6 portions

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 30 g
Energy933 kJ280 kJ
-226 kcal68 kcal
Fat21 g6.2 g
of which Saturates14 g4.1 g
Carbohydrate4.3 g1.3 g
of which Sugars4.3 g1.3 g
Fibre0.2 g<0.1 g
Protein5.4 g1.6 g
Salt0.75 g0.23 g
View all Cottage Cheese & Soft Cheese

Yum 😊

5 stars

I love eating Philadelphia in my sandwich but also use it to make a lasagna white sauce.

Good taste good keeper!

5 stars

A long length staple used for years, in vol au vents, cheesecake and salads.

Buy and try its very nice specially when is £1

5 stars

Very good taste spreads well I use in sandwiches or biscuits

I love Philadelphia original, so versatile. I use

5 stars

I love Philadelphia original, so versatile. I use it on sandwiches, cheesecakes, I also add it to buttercream to make a really smooth frosting for cakes

under or over its great!

5 stars

live it goes with so many options both on and under it.

Yes nice with crusty bread

4 stars

Yes nice with crusty bread

Delicious

5 stars

I love the creaminess of Philadelphia. Especially for topping my Bagels with it and then Crispy Bacon on top of it.

Good quality and creamy. My family love it on its

4 stars

Good quality and creamy. My family love it on its own with ham in a Sam which or in celery or even with marmite. Versatile

Light and creamy.

5 stars

Light and creamy.

delicious

5 stars

excellent, delicious

