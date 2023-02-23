Banrock Station Flat Rpet Merlot 75Cl

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love the flat bottle A Tesco Customer15th September 2022 A nice easy drinking red and we loved the flat recycled bottle - so easy to fit into our bag and more sustainable for the planet too Report

Lovely taste A BANROCK STATION Customer 30UK August 2022 Well the wine in plastic bottle doesn't seems promising but also makes it outstanding from other brands. I'm not really a fan of dry wines but this one surprised me with its reach fruity flavour without tart aftertaste. It's really worth a try as I'm sure it may become your favourite choice for a fun night with friends.

Pleasantly surprised A BANROCK STATION Customer 18th August 2022 I know it seems crazy but i was convinced this woukd taste different, due to being in an 'odd' bottle. However, this was not the case; full bodied, fruity and really enjoyable to drink. The fact i dont have to clink up the glass bottle bank at the top of the road is a plus, as could go directly into my own household recyclying. Big thumbs up from me, and will buy more, the bottle shape also takes up less space for storage which is another bonus

The bottle is so light and made of recycled plasti A BANROCK STATION Customer 10th August 2022 Banrock Station Merlot 2021 wine is easy to drink, it's fruity and have a few note of spice. It not my favourite but still enjoyable. My favourite part is the bottle that is made of 100% recycled plastic, it's much lighter than a glass bottle. The shape and weight savings reduce the wine's transport related CO2 emissions.

Used to buy Banrock Station wine many years ago an A Tesco Customer6UK August 2022 Used to buy Banrock Station wine many years ago and wondered if it would be as good as we remembered it. It was. The Merlot and the Chardonnay comes in a plastic bottle and we enjoyed both but the flat bottle of Chardonnay wouldn’t fit in the wine cooler (obviously not a problem for red wine) but I was fearful in case they fell over as they are light and not all that stable. Report

Great wine A BANROCK STATION Customer 5UK August 2022 Very smooth fruity wine. Love the 100% recycled packaging great bottle to take on a picnic as its plastic and you dont have to worry about breakage Top Mark's for contributing to the environment by planting trees

Great tasting A BANROCK STATION Customer 4UK August 2022 I really enjoyed it, not had a red for a while but I really enjoyed drinking this while relaxing in the evening. I'd definitely buy it and enjoy it with friends

Wine with a conscious! A BANROCK STATION Customer 24UK July 2022 Banrock Station - Merlot I received these products for free from Influenster and Banrock Station in exchange for my honest review. I love what Banrock Station are doing by creating bottles from 100% recycled plastics is forward thinking and something I can really get behind. I had never seen a win bottle this shape before or made of plastic. They are doing great things for the environment, something we all need to do. I really enjoyed this merlot. It wasn't to my husband's taste, but he's not really a wine drinker. It's something I will definitely be buying again in the future. The Merlot has aromas of ripe plums, dark cherry, and hints of fresh mint, but it's the juicy blackberries, black pepper and aniseed spice that balances the palette giving a medium body to this red wine with a 13.5% vol in 750ml (UK units are 10.1) GOOD WINE NEEDS A GREAT ENVIRONMENT. IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LAND ARE AUSTRALIA, EACH BOTTLE OF BANROCK STATION WINE SOLD CONTRIBUTES TO THE PLANTING OF 100.000 AUSTRALIAN NATIVE TREES AND SHRUBS EACH YEAR. NEW FLAT PLASTIC BOTTLE MADE FROM 100% RECYCLED PLASTIC. 100% CARBON NEUTRAL.

Will buy again A BANROCK STATION Customer 24UK July 2022 I've not tried many red wines but when I do, it's usually a Shiraz, however having tried this merlot I was pleasantly surprised at how nice it was, I am now a covert. I could taste the notes if black cherries and plums and it left a very nice after taste on my pallet. It wasn't too heavy as I find some reds to be. In my honest opinion I would definitely buy this if I saw it for sale.