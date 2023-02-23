We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Banrock Station Flat Rpet Merlot 75Cl

4.6(40)
image 1 of Banrock Station Flat Rpet Merlot 75Cl
Product Description

  • Merlot
  • This Merlot displays aromas of ripe plums and dark cherry with hints of fresh mint. The palate is balanced with juicy blackberries, black pepper and aniseed spice.
  • In partnership with Landcare Australia, each Banrock Station wine sold contributes to the planting of 100,000 Australian native trees and shrubs each year, creating habitats for wildlife and local communities to enjoy, while capturing and storing the atmospheric greenhouse gas, CO₂, for generations to come. At Banrock Station Wines.. Every Drop Matters
  • Carbon Trust, Carbon Neutral
  • Carbon Neutral Certified - accoladewines.com/carbon
  • This flat wine bottle is made of pre-existing plastic; 100% post-consumer recycled PET. At only 63g, this bottie is significantly lighter than a glass wine bottle. Space and weight savings reduce this wine's transport-related CO₂, emissions.
  • The design of this botte is the property and exclusive right of Delivering Happiness Limited (registered in England and Wales with company no.10490062 and trading as Garçon Wines), that has granted Registered Design protection for the bottle in the UK (see www.gov.uk/search-registered-design) and internationally.
  • Wine of Riverland, Australia
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Light influence of oak during maturation.

History

  • Banrock Station Wines' commitment to great tasting wine is matched only by its passion for the environment. In partnership with Landcare Australia, each Banrock Station wine sold contributes to the planting of 100,00 Australian native trees and shrubs each year; creating habitats for wildlife and local communities to enjoy, while capturing and storing the atmospheric greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide, for generations to come.... Every Drop Matters.

Regional Information

  • Riverland has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy319kJ/77kcal399kJ/96kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
View all Red Wine

40 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Love the flat bottle

5 stars

A nice easy drinking red and we loved the flat recycled bottle - so easy to fit into our bag and more sustainable for the planet too

Lovely taste

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

Well the wine in plastic bottle doesn't seems promising but also makes it outstanding from other brands. I'm not really a fan of dry wines but this one surprised me with its reach fruity flavour without tart aftertaste. It's really worth a try as I'm sure it may become your favourite choice for a fun night with friends.

Pleasantly surprised

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I know it seems crazy but i was convinced this woukd taste different, due to being in an 'odd' bottle. However, this was not the case; full bodied, fruity and really enjoyable to drink. The fact i dont have to clink up the glass bottle bank at the top of the road is a plus, as could go directly into my own household recyclying. Big thumbs up from me, and will buy more, the bottle shape also takes up less space for storage which is another bonus

The bottle is so light and made of recycled plasti

3 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

Banrock Station Merlot 2021 wine is easy to drink, it's fruity and have a few note of spice. It not my favourite but still enjoyable. My favourite part is the bottle that is made of 100% recycled plastic, it's much lighter than a glass bottle. The shape and weight savings reduce the wine's transport related CO2 emissions.

Used to buy Banrock Station wine many years ago an

4 stars

Used to buy Banrock Station wine many years ago and wondered if it would be as good as we remembered it. It was. The Merlot and the Chardonnay comes in a plastic bottle and we enjoyed both but the flat bottle of Chardonnay wouldn’t fit in the wine cooler (obviously not a problem for red wine) but I was fearful in case they fell over as they are light and not all that stable.

Great wine

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

Very smooth fruity wine. Love the 100% recycled packaging great bottle to take on a picnic as its plastic and you dont have to worry about breakage Top Mark's for contributing to the environment by planting trees

Great tasting

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I really enjoyed it, not had a red for a while but I really enjoyed drinking this while relaxing in the evening. I'd definitely buy it and enjoy it with friends

Wine with a conscious!

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

Banrock Station - Merlot I received these products for free from Influenster and Banrock Station in exchange for my honest review. I love what Banrock Station are doing by creating bottles from 100% recycled plastics is forward thinking and something I can really get behind. I had never seen a win bottle this shape before or made of plastic. They are doing great things for the environment, something we all need to do. I really enjoyed this merlot. It wasn't to my husband's taste, but he's not really a wine drinker. It's something I will definitely be buying again in the future. The Merlot has aromas of ripe plums, dark cherry, and hints of fresh mint, but it's the juicy blackberries, black pepper and aniseed spice that balances the palette giving a medium body to this red wine with a 13.5% vol in 750ml (UK units are 10.1) GOOD WINE NEEDS A GREAT ENVIRONMENT. IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LAND ARE AUSTRALIA, EACH BOTTLE OF BANROCK STATION WINE SOLD CONTRIBUTES TO THE PLANTING OF 100.000 AUSTRALIAN NATIVE TREES AND SHRUBS EACH YEAR. NEW FLAT PLASTIC BOTTLE MADE FROM 100% RECYCLED PLASTIC. 100% CARBON NEUTRAL.

Will buy again

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I've not tried many red wines but when I do, it's usually a Shiraz, however having tried this merlot I was pleasantly surprised at how nice it was, I am now a covert. I could taste the notes if black cherries and plums and it left a very nice after taste on my pallet. It wasn't too heavy as I find some reds to be. In my honest opinion I would definitely buy this if I saw it for sale.

Great drink

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

Amazing taste nice and smooth and good price to buy would definitely recommend this and will be buying again in the future. Now one of my favourites.

1-10 of 40 reviews

