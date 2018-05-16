We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Bliss Lemon Greek Style Yogurt 4X105g

Muller Bliss Lemon Greek Style Yogurt 4X105g

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Whipped Greek style yogurt with cream and a smooth lemon sauce on the side x 4
  • Müller Bliss Corner, a Greek style yogurt that's whipped… So creamy, it's sheer bliss! Enjoy Muller Bliss Corner whipped Greek style yogurt with lemon fruit compote as the perfect after dinner treat.
  • Original Whipped Greek Style Yogurt with a Lemon fruit compote
  • Bliss Corner Greek style yogurt that's whipped
  • So creamy it's sheer bliss
  • Pack size: 420G

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk) (14%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Gelatine, Emulsifier: E472b, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Stabiliser: Pectins, Flavourings, Colours: Carotenes, Curcumin, Plain Caramel

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Take a scoop of yogurt and add a touch of lemon

Net Contents

4 x 105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy684kJ (163kcal)
Fat6.0g
of which saturates3.4g
Carbohydrate22.4g
of which sugars21.4g
Protein4.1g
Salt0.14g
