PALMER'S INTENSIVE RELIEF HAND CREAM 60G

Relieve severely dry, itchy & irritated hands with Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula® Intensive Relief Hand Cream, crafted with intensively moisturizing Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E. Cocoa butter (Theobroma Cacao): Naturally harvested from cocoa beans, cocoa butter is a rich, nutrient-packed super ingredient loaded with antioxidant CMPs (Cocoa Mass Polyphenols) for superior skin care and moisture barrier protection.

With vitamin E For Severely Dry, Itchy Skin Suitable for Eczema Prone Skin 48 Hour Moisture Fragrance Free Dermatologist Approved Hypoallergenic Paraben & Phthalate Free Family Owned & Operated No Animal Ingredients of Testing

Pack size: 60G

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Urea, Cetearyl Alcohol, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Cetyl Alcohol, Petrolatum, Propylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Tocopherol, Hydrolyzed Oat Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Stearalkonium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cellulose, Myristyl Alcohol, Lauryl Alcohol, Dimethyl Stearamine, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate

