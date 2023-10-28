We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Palmer's Intensive Relief Hand Cream 60G

Palmer's Intensive Relief Hand Cream 60G

PALMER'S INTENSIVE RELIEF HAND CREAM 60G
Relieve severely dry, itchy & irritated hands with Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula® Intensive Relief Hand Cream, crafted with intensively moisturizing Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E.Cocoa butter (Theobroma Cacao): Naturally harvested from cocoa beans, cocoa butter is a rich, nutrient-packed super ingredient loaded with antioxidant CMPs (Cocoa Mass Polyphenols) for superior skin care and moisture barrier protection.
© 2022 E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.
With vitamin EFor Severely Dry, Itchy SkinSuitable for Eczema Prone Skin48 Hour MoistureFragrance FreeDermatologist ApprovedHypoallergenicParaben & Phthalate FreeFamily Owned & OperatedNo Animal Ingredients of Testing
Water (Aqua), Urea, Cetearyl Alcohol, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Cetyl Alcohol, Petrolatum, Propylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Tocopherol, Hydrolyzed Oat Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Stearalkonium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cellulose, Myristyl Alcohol, Lauryl Alcohol, Dimethyl Stearamine, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate

60g

Directions: Use on clean, dry hands as needed.

