Kind Fruit & Nut 3X30g

Mixed Nuts (65%) Bar with Almonds (33%), and Mixed Fruits (17%).

Fruit & Nut is a classic flavour that combines whole almonds with the perfect blend of mixed fruits. This product may contain cherry stones or fragments.

Here at KIND®, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients.

#1 Ingredient Almonds Ingredients you can see & pronounce Made with Over 82% Fruit & Nuts High Fibre Gluten Free No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Kosher - North West Kosher - Dairy - Cholov Stam

Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Almonds, Peanuts, Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Dried Cherries (Cherries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Honey, Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Raisins, Glucose Syrup, Rice Crisps (Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

(May contain: Other Nuts, Milk).

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 30g

Net Contents

3 x 30g ℮

Additives