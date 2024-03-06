We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Kind Fruit & Nut 3X30g

Kind Fruit & Nut 3X30g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£3.33/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 x bar = 30g
Energy
665kJ
160kcal
8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217kJ 533kcal

Mixed Nuts (65%) Bar with Almonds (33%), and Mixed Fruits (17%).
Fruit & Nut is a classic flavour that combines whole almonds with the perfect blend of mixed fruits.This product may contain cherry stones or fragments.
Here at KIND®, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients.
#1 Ingredient AlmondsIngredients you can see & pronounceMade with Over 82% Fruit & NutsHigh FibreGluten FreeNo Artificial Colours, Flavours or PreservativesKosher - North West Kosher - Dairy - Cholov Stam
Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Almonds, Peanuts, Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Dried Cherries (Cherries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Honey, Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Raisins, Glucose Syrup, Rice Crisps (Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

(May contain: Other Nuts, Milk).

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 30g

Net Contents

3 x 30g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Cereal Bars & Breakfast Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here