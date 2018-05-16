We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Quorn 8 Vegan Sticky Sriracha Wings 253G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Quorn 8 Vegan Sticky Sriracha Wings 253G
£ 3.00
£11.86/kg

Per 3 Cooked Wings (90g)

Energy
666kJ
159kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.3g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 740kJ/177kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan savoury flavoured wings, made with mycoprotein, coated in a batter a with sriracha sauce
  • To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Coming in hot! Our wings are utterly delicious, full of flavour and totally vegan
  • Sustainable Nutrition
  • Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the carbon trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • 8 Vegan Wings with a Deliciously Sticky and Spicy Sriracha Glaze
  • High in Protein and Fibre
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 253G
  • High in Protein
  • High in Fibre
  • Low in Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Battered Wings [Mycoprotein (65%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Natural Flavouring (contains Wheat), Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Maize Starch, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Water, Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Stabiliser: Carrageenan; Salt, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup (Maltodextrin), Natural Lemon Flavouring, Thyme, White Pepper, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate], Sriracha Sauce (11%) [Fructose, Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Onion Juice Concentrate, Red Pepper Concentrate, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Cayenne Extract, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract]

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best result Oven cook.
16-18 min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C, Gas 7, Fan 200°C. Place wings on the tray in centre of oven and cook for 16-18 minutes. Empty sauce sachet directly onto the wings and toss to fully coat the wings before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Warnings

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,
  • Drottninggatan 11,
  • 252 21 Helsingborg,
  • Sweden.
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

253g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(typical values as oven cooked) Per 100g(typical values as oven cooked) Per 3 Wings
Energy740kJ/177kcal666kJ/159kcal
Fat7.2g6.5g
of which saturates0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate16g14g
of which sugars4.8g4.3g
Fibre6.2g5.6g
Protein9.3g8.4g
Salt1.5g1.3g
Serves 2-3--

Safety information

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

View all Frozen Nuggets, Meatballs & Bites

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here