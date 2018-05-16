Piccolo Organic Oat Cocoa Biscuit Kids 100G

Per 20g
- Energy
- 379kJ
-
- 90kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1895kJ/452kcal
Product Description
- Wholemeal oat cocoa biscuits with sunflower and pumpkin seeds.
- We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families.
- Oaty, crunchy & nutritious snacks for little monsters that taste delicious
- Crunchy oat biscuits packed with cocoa goodness.
- Organic Farmers & Growers - Non-UK Agriculture
- EU Organic - IT-BIO-014, EU/Non EU Agriculture
- Eat Well
- Only 90 kcal per portion
- No Added Sugar
- High in fibre
- Made with wholemeal oats
- Great for snacking
- Always Organic
- Wholemeal Oats
- Nutritionist Approved
- No nasties
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Oat Flakes* (30%), Apple Juice Concentrate*, Semi-Wholemeal Wheat Flour*, Sunflower Seeds Oil*, Wholemeal Barley Flour*, Wheat Bran*, Seeds* (8%) (Sunflower Seeds*, Pumpkin Seeds* (4%)), Low Fat Cocoa Powder* (3%), Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates, *Organic
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Soy and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store at room temperature, in a dry place and away from lightBest before: See bottom of box.
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Tip Top
- Dunk these biscuits in a glass of cold milk for extra yumminess!
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Piccolo Foods Europe SRL,
- Via Vittorio Veneto 65,
- 33100 Udine,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Piccolo Foods Ltd,
- 582 Honeypot Lane,
- Stanmore,
- HA7 1JS,
- England.
Return to
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 20g
|Energy
|1895kJ/452kcal
|379kJ/90kcal
|Fat
|17g
|3.4g
|Of which saturates
|3.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|12g
|of which sugars**
|15g
|3g
|Fibre
|8.0g
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.04g
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
