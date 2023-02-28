NIVEA LUMINOUS ANTI-DARK CIRCLE EYE CREAM 15ML

Discover the ultimate anti dark-circles eye treatment. NIVEA's first Eye Cream to effectively treat 3 main causes of dark circles; pigmentation, de-hydrated skin, puffy & dull skin. The formula with: patented LUMINOUS630® balances pigmentation irregularities to visibly reduce dark circles around the eyes. Energising caffeine depuffs tired eyes to reduce eye bags. Hyaluronic Acid hydrates the skin to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. For an illuminated and youthful-looking eye contour. Visible results in 4 weeks. A BREAKTHOUGH INNOVATION, 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING. It took NIVEA® scientists 10 years of meticulous research and the screening of 50,000 ingredients, to find the highly effective LUMINOUS630® ingredient, that balances pigmentation at cellular level to visibly reduce dark circles. PROVEN RESULTS After 8 weeks: -40% dark-circle intensity +75% radiance in the under-eye area + visibly reduced eye bags. Dermatologically Approved.

Patented LUMINOUS630® balances pigmentation irregulates to visibly reduce dark-circles around the eyes Energising caffeine depuffs tired eyes & reduces eye bags Hyaluronic Acid deeply hydrates the skin around the eyes to reduce fine lines and eye wrinkles For a vibrant and youthful-looking eye-contour Effective on all skin tones Dermatologically & ophtalmologically approved

Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Methylpropanediol, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Tapioca Starch, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cocoglycerides, Octyldodecanol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Isobutylamido Thiazolyl Resorcinol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Caffeine, Tocopherol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Caprylyl Glycol, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77891

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

15ml ℮