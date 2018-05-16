Tesco All Butter Cheddar Cheese Twist

Each twist
- Energy
- 1214kJ
-
- 291kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 16.9g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 11.9g
- 60%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.8g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.02g
- 17%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1499kJ / 359kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry filled with Cheddar cheese filling topped with Cheddar cheese.
- All Butter Cheddar Cheese Twist. All Butter Pastry twist filled and topped with Cheddar cheese. Light and Flaky pastry, twisted with a Tangy Cheddar filling, and finished with grated Cheddar cheese. Perfect for breakfast, or a mid morning savoury snack
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (16%), Butter (Milk) (12%), Yeast, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1pk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per pastry
|Energy
|1499kJ / 359kcal
|1214kJ / 291kcal
|Fat
|20.9g
|16.9g
|Saturates
|14.7g
|11.9g
|Carbohydrate
|30.9g
|25.0g
|Sugars
|7.2g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|11.0g
|8.9g
|Salt
|1.26g
|1.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
