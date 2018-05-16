We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco All Butter Cheddar Cheese Twist

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco All Butter Cheddar Cheese Twist
£1.00
£1.00/each

Each twist

Energy
1214kJ
291kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
16.9g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.9g

high

60%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.02g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1499kJ / 359kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry filled with Cheddar cheese filling topped with Cheddar cheese.
  • All Butter Cheddar Cheese Twist. All Butter Pastry twist filled and topped with Cheddar cheese. Light and Flaky pastry, twisted with a Tangy Cheddar filling, and finished with grated Cheddar cheese. Perfect for breakfast, or a mid morning savoury snack

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (16%), Butter (Milk) (12%), Yeast, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1pk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper pastry
Energy1499kJ / 359kcal1214kJ / 291kcal
Fat20.9g16.9g
Saturates14.7g11.9g
Carbohydrate30.9g25.0g
Sugars7.2g5.8g
Fibre1.7g1.4g
Protein11.0g8.9g
Salt1.26g1.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Speciality Breads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here