Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Shampoo 473Ml

SHEA MOISTURE JMACN BLK CASTOR OIL S/POO 473ML

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo gently cleanses hair and skin of impurities while infusing hair with ultra-nourishing moisture. It's designed for those who regularly colour, straighten, perm or heat style their hair, as well as kinky, curly or wavy natural styles. The Jamaican Black Castor Oil and Fair Trade Shea Butter from Ghana are natural and effective ingredients that deliver intense moisturisation and nourishment. Peppermint Oil helps invigorate the scalp for a tingling experience. For best results, use Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore shampoo and conditioner together to restore damaged or chemically processed hair by strengthening it against breakage and the resultant shedding. HOW TO USE: Apply to wet hair, gently massage from roots to ends. Rinse thoroughly. Repeat if necessary. This sulphate free shampoo contains NO nasties such as silicones, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils. SheaMoisture products are powered by sustainably sourced, trusted ingredients and have been tested on friends and family for generations, but never on animals. Try other hair products from the range: Conditioner, Leave-In Conditioner and Treatment Mask to give your beautiful hair the care it deserves. SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and home-made beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honour her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. Every purchase of SheaMoisture products powers the Community Commerce model that invests in our communities.

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo is a sulphate free shampoo that cleanses hair and delivers intense moisturisation and nourishment This clarifying shampoo removes buildup, while nourishing hair with ultra- moisturising and nutrient-rich Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Fair Trade Shea Butter and stimulating Peppermint SheaMoisture has delivered the perfect shampoo for those who regularly colour, straighten, perm or heat style their hair, as well as kinky or wavy natural styles Used together with Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Conditioner, damaged hair is infused with nourishing moisture and the scalp is invigorated with tingling peppermint All SheaMoisture hair care products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free and with every purchase, you show support of our mission to reinvest in our communities SheaMoisture products, like this nourishing shampoo, contain only natural goodness: NO sulphates or silicones

Pack size: 473ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Lauroyl Lacylate, Parfum, Glycerin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Mauritia Flexuosa (Buriti) Fruit Oil, Niacinamide, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, Acetum, Yeast Extract, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Tocopherol, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Trifolium Pratense (Clover) Flower Extract, Caramel, Caprylyl Glycol, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Dextran, Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

473 ℮