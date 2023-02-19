We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lavazza Tierra For Amazonia Organic Ground Coffee 180G

4.6(8)Write a review
image 1 of Lavazza Tierra For Amazonia Organic Ground Coffee 180G
Product Description

  • Organic roasted ground coffee.
  • Organic Premium Blend 100% Arabica Balanced and Aromatic Intensity 5/10. Hand Picked Coffee.
  • - 180g pack of medium roast ground coffee with a level 5 intensity  ­
  • - Origins: Peru
  • - 100% Arabica sweet and balanced flavour with aromatic notes of flowers and tropical fruit
  • - This blend can be used with a moka pot, filtered coffee machine or a French press
  • - Store in a cool and dry place for long-­lasting freshness
  • A world that destroys the goods of nature is one I do not wish to be a part of.
  • The desire to protect the planet and respect people who live there gave birth to the Giuseppe e Pericle Lavazza Onlus Foundation, which since 2004 has been taking care of farming communities with sustainability projects. Lavazza iTierra! For Amazonia is an organic coffee grown in Peru, where the Lavazza Foundation is engaged in the protection of the environmental heritage of the Amazonian forest through consistent reforestation of the region. Lavazza iTierra! Coffee's best nature.
  • ¡Tierra! For Amazonia is an organic coffee from Peru, where we are protecting the Amazonian forest through consistent reforestation. For a premium taste experience.
  • Since 1895 the Lavazza family is devoted to the pursuit of coffee perfection. True Italian coffee taste: our passion, your pleasure.  Luigi Lavazza
  • Origin of coffee: Peru
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, ra.org
  • EU Organic - IT-BIO-009, Peru agriculture
  • Organic
  • Premium Blend
  • 100% Arabica
  • Balanced and Aromatic
  • Intensity 5/10
  • Hand Picked Coffee
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Importer address

  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.

Return to

  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.

Net Contents

180g ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Amazing Amazonia

5 stars

I rarely purchase Lavazza products whilst it's the most popular brand in Italy I've always preferred Illy. However, I was curious to try this new product and I wasn't disappointed. A perfect balanced mellow coffee with a lovely aroma and I love the brands commitment to sustainability and the project Labazza is involved in to promote the conservation of the existing Amazonian forest heritage.

Smooth

5 stars

Smooth, great taste and flavour, strong taste, full bodied

Ethical :)

5 stars

Smells great and has good ethics. Got as a promotion

Ok

4 stars

Bought this on offer. It tastes ok but seems a bit over-roasted.

Wake up

4 stars

This coffee has a great taste to give you a caffine kick in the morning. I will buy this coffee again. This was bought on promotion

Yum

5 stars

A really nice coffee, lovely in a caffitiere, not overly strong

Favourite Lavazza coffee

5 stars

Favourite Lavazza Ground coffee. Tried all the Tierra ranges from this cool Italian brand and this is the one I like the most! Use it for moka and filter.

nice flavour

4 stars

good flavour as a medium strength. i used a lot (x6tbsp spoons for x3 mugs) as I like strong black coffee.

