Lavazza Tierra For Amazonia Organic Ground Coffee 180G

Amazing Amazonia
I rarely purchase Lavazza products whilst it's the most popular brand in Italy I've always preferred Illy. However, I was curious to try this new product and I wasn't disappointed. A perfect balanced mellow coffee with a lovely aroma and I love the brands commitment to sustainability and the project Labazza is involved in to promote the conservation of the existing Amazonian forest heritage.
Smooth
Smooth, great taste and flavour, strong taste, full bodied
Ethical :)
Smells great and has good ethics. Got as a promotion
Ok
Bought this on offer. It tastes ok but seems a bit over-roasted.
Wake up
This coffee has a great taste to give you a caffine kick in the morning. I will buy this coffee again. This was bought on promotion
Yum
A really nice coffee, lovely in a caffitiere, not overly strong
Favourite Lavazza coffee
Favourite Lavazza Ground coffee. Tried all the Tierra ranges from this cool Italian brand and this is the one I like the most! Use it for moka and filter.
nice flavour
good flavour as a medium strength. i used a lot (x6tbsp spoons for x3 mugs) as I like strong black coffee.